Chinese tourist stops on wooden bridge in Hunan for a selfie. Bridge collapses.

People ended up falling into the water underneath.

Kayla Wong | August 17, 2018 @ 05:38 pm

A wooden bridge at a popular tourist spot in China has collapsed, causing 10 people to fall into the water beneath it — all because of one tourist who stopped to take a selfie.

The incident took place at around 7am last Sunday, August 12, in the Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area, Hunan province, China.

Collapsed due to weight of people

According to Sing Tao Daily who quoted a staff at the Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area, the incident happened when a tourist first stopped to take a selfie.

With him stopping to take a selfie, he ended up holding human traffic up, causing a jam on the bridge.

The bridge then collapsed under the immense weight of the crowd standing on it, causing ten people to fall into the water underneath it.

Fortunately the water was not deep — it only comes up to one’s waist.

A staff member shared that the trestle bridge connects two viewing platforms, and that the spot where the selfie-taking tourist had stopped at was particularly weak.

The 10 who fell into the water were later sent to the hospital for checkups.

While four of the tourists suffered slight abrasions, the rest escaped unscathed.

You can see a video of the people climbing up to dry land here:

The incident aside, Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area has the largest artificial lake in middle and southern China.

This is how it looks like:

Image via Wikipedia
Image via TripAdvisor

The views alone are worth a trip there, that is if you don’t mind the crowds.

Top image via Kan Kan News

