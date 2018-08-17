Woman using Facebook to help aunt look for biological daughter adopted by S’pore couple about 20 years ago

Many people use social media platforms to connect with others.

Aunt looking for daughter

For one woman, Doro Wang, she went on “Singapore Lost And Found”, a Facebook group, to help her aunt find her biological daughter.

The name of her aunt’s daughter is Zheng Chun Yu, but she might go by the nickname “He Zi Hong.”

Zheng was born on December 28, 1996, and was given up for adoption as a toddler.

According to her date of birth, Zheng should be 22 years old now if she is still alive.

This is a picture of her as a child:

And this is a photo of Zheng with her biological parents:

Lost contact with adoptive parents

Wang said her aunt’s daughter was adopted by a Singaporean couple who lived at Block 409, Clementi Avenue 9.

Her aunt remained in contact with them briefly after the adoption, but soon lost contact after their short exchange.

Now, her aunt “has no way to trace her daughter whereabouts” as the block has been demolished.

Apart from the address, the only known information about Zheng’s adoptive parents is this photo:

Wang’s caption states that she is pictured with her adoptive parent, but it is unclear as to which person she is referring to.

“Remorseful” to have given up child

According to Wang, her aunt gave her daughter up for adoption because of China’s strict one-child policy and her aunt’s dire financial situation. Couples who have more than one child when China enforced the one-child policy would have financial benefits stripped and penalties levied on them.

However, her aunt is now “extremely grief-stricken” and “remorseful.”

“(My aunt) is hoping to meet her child soon,” Wang said.

In her post, she added that anyone with relevant information should reach out to her.

This is the Facebook post:

Top photo from Doro Wang’s post.