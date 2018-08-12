Cyclist crashes into Lornie Viaduct wall after trying to keep left

Those of you who are curious about the perils of cycling in Singapore, watch on:

Lornie Viaduct

This video was put up on Facebook on Aug. 11.

The cyclist was caught on camera pedalling hard and trying to filter left, as vehicles entering the viaduct drove past him on the left-most lane.

He ended up crashing into the wall of the highway and landing hard on the road with his bicycle falling on top of him.

The person who shot the footage moved aside in time, after having filtered left at the same time as the cyclist.

The video showed other cyclists riding ahead oblivious to the accident.

Even though the fallen cyclist had been on the second left-most lane when the footage rolled, the double white lines on the road indicate he had been cycling on the elevated highway and was attempting to keep left after finding a gap in vehicles that were entering the highway.

The location of the accident is believed to be Lornie Viaduct.

Debate about cause of accident

The caption of the video said:

Deserved it. 😂😂😂

Comments on the video were not entirely in agreement with the video poster though.

Some accused the person who shot the footage of tailgating, which prompted the cyclist to crash.

However, the footage was shot using a cyclist camera app, indicating that the person behind the cyclist who crashed was a fellow cyclist and not a vehicle.

There is also a debate about whether cyclists should even be on that stretch of road, as the speed limit can exceed 80kmh and the area is frequented by heavy trailer trucks.

Another comment said the cyclist could have been fatigued and suffered from bad handling, which resulted in the crash.

In October 2016, two e-bikers were killed by a trailer truck on West Coast Highway, while another escaped serious injury but had to be hospitalised for four days.

Update: Article has been updated to indicate that footage was shot using a cyclist camera app.