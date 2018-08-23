S’pore youths in volunteer shirts mock elderly & disabled people while holding charity brochures

Crisis Centre (Singapore) is, according to their Facebook page, a voluntary welfare organisation founded in late 2017.

Here are some of their volunteers on an outreach program on July 14.

The following Instagram videos might not be as flattering.

Mockery

An Instagram user uploaded two videos to her Instagram Story Highlights a week ago.

In the first video, a youth wearing a white Crisis Centre (Singapore) shirt walks with an exaggerated gait and a twisted lip, making unintelligible noises.

Other voices can be heard off-camera, laughing at his “performance”.

You can see it here:

Second video

In the second video, another youth, with a cigarette in his mouth, moves in an exaggerated manner with a brochure in his hand.

He spoke with an affected lisp and asks “Can donate?” before smacking the brochure with his hand and screaming inarticulately.

More laughter can be heard off-camera:

Response

We contacted Crisis Centre (Singapore) for comment.

They confirmed that the youths in the videos were students who volunteered for the organisation. They have been with Crisis Centre (Singapore) for two weeks to a month.

The organisation has conducted an investigation and reprimanded those responsible. They have also been suspended indefinitely.

Crisis Centre (Singapore) wishes to emphasise that they do not condone such behaviour from their volunteers, and the volunteers understood what they did was disrespectful and unprofessional.

Here’s their statement:

“Crisis Centre (Singapore) would like to thank the members of the public and Mothership.sg who brought this incident to light. We strive to ensure that all interactions with members of the public are positive ones. In this incident, our volunteers did not exhibit the values and professionalism that we stand for and try to inculcate to our volunteers. The Board accepts that this incident was an oversight on our part and we hope that this isolated incident will not affect the public’s confidence of legitimate charitable organisations and their fundraising campaigns. Many local charitable organisations rely heavily on public confidence, support and generosity to carry out it’s charitable objectives. Crisis Centre (Singapore) will improve our screening and supervision of our volunteers in the future to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. Crisis Centre (Singapore) will continue our efforts to do the good work of reaching out and touching the lives of the homeless. We would like to take this opportunity to let the public know that they are encouraged to refer any destitute individuals they come across to us so that we can assist them. We can be contacted at our Admission Hotline – 9123 6745 (24HR) or at our main line 6935 6637.”

