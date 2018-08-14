fbpx

Zombie movie Train to Busan getting a sequel

The working title of the sequel is 'Bando', which means 'Peninsula'.

Belmont Lay | August 14, 2018 @ 02:54 pm

It is confirmed: The undead are coming back, this time to the whole of the Korean peninsula.

Zombie movie Train to Busan is getting a sequel, it has been announced.

Director Yeon Sang-ho, who directed both the original Train to Busan and animated prequel Seoul Station, has begun writing.

Filming will begin in 2019.

The Korean working title, Bando, means “peninsula”.

According to the director, the film will share the original’s “world view”.

No actors from first movie

Yeon said he wouldn’t call the new film Train To Busan 2: “It is an extension of Train To Busan, after the virus has spread throughout Korea, but the characters are not the same. It shares the same world view and is a zombie action film that deals with the aftermath on the peninsula of what happened in Train To Busan.”

The sequel will have a new cast, unrelated to the characters in the first movie.

“I’m still writing the script, but the scale is rather large since there will be action with something to it,” he said.

Train to Busan was limited to 250 miles of high-speed railway and a handful of stations, and was lauded for its creative use of space, or lack of, with its upgraded premise that incorporated fast-moving zombies that were impaired in darkness.

The premise unfolds along the three-hour route from Seoul to the nation’s second-largest city, Busan.

Top grossing movie in 2016

Train to Busan was South Korea’s top-grossing hit of 2016, beating out Captain America: Civil War.

It made US$83 million in South Korea itself, when it was reportedly made with a US$8.5 million budget only.

Here’s a snippet of the movie:

