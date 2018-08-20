fbpx

Tourists staring wistfully from MBS infinity pool is S’pore’s pushing Leaning Tower of Pisa meme

Is there a queue to take photos there or something?

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 20, 2018 @ 11:14 pm

You might have stumbled across some photos of tourists pushing against the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Here they are.

Image from MitchellStevens.com
Image from Heynoobz

You get the drift.

Singapore’s version

Well, in Singapore, there might be a sightly higher SES version of that trend right here at Marina Bay Sands.

The basic premise is to swim to the edge of the pool.

Image from Laura.Bhdt

And look wistfully at Singapore’s skyline.

새벽부터 헤엄치기🏊🏻‍♀️🏊🏻‍♂️

A post shared by 줌줌 (@a.a_j_a.a) on

Image from You_can_do_it_GT

Sometimes, the angle changes, just a bit.

A post shared by Valeriya (@it_is_vanilla_sky_) on

Bonus points for getting some clouds into the mix.

Or, they could push themselves up ever so slightly.

Image from Anglamic

And it’s not limited to ladies either.

Use an infinity pun for maximum effect.

The kicker is, all these photos are taken within 24 hours of this article being written.

