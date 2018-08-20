Tourists staring wistfully from MBS infinity pool is S’pore’s pushing Leaning Tower of Pisa meme
Is there a queue to take photos there or something?
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
You might have stumbled across some photos of tourists pushing against the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
Here they are.
You get the drift.
Singapore’s version
Well, in Singapore, there might be a sightly higher SES version of that trend right here at Marina Bay Sands.
The basic premise is to swim to the edge of the pool.
And look wistfully at Singapore’s skyline.
What can I say. Never give up. Dreams do come true 🙏 Alhamdullilah🙏 . . . #marinabaysands #marinabaysandspool #singapore #marinabaysandshotel #infinitypool #sunrise #sunriselovers #exploresingapore #swimwear #travel #followme #trip #pool #bucketlist #bestview #fit #fitness #fitnessmotivation #lithuaniangirl #singaporetrip #happy #hotelblogger #luxurylife #hotels @marinabaysands #visitsingapore #thisissingapore #speechlessplaces #beautifuldestinations #roamtheplanet #singapura
Sometimes, the angle changes, just a bit.
Bonus points for getting some clouds into the mix.
Or, they could push themselves up ever so slightly.
And it’s not limited to ladies either.
Use an infinity pun for maximum effect.
Dreams are INFINITY. . . . . . #singapore #asia #marinabaysands #mbs #infinitypool #infinity #architecture #skyline #modern #design #future #metropolis #merlion #marinabay #gardensbythebay #supertrees #cloudforest #sentosa #sentosaisland #visitsingapore #lotus #artsciencemuseum #summer #palm #run #travel #mylife #travelk
The kicker is, all these photos are taken within 24 hours of this article being written.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.