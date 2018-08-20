Tourists staring wistfully from MBS infinity pool is S’pore’s pushing Leaning Tower of Pisa meme

You might have stumbled across some photos of tourists pushing against the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Advertisement

Here they are.

You get the drift.

Singapore’s version

Well, in Singapore, there might be a sightly higher SES version of that trend right here at Marina Bay Sands.

The basic premise is to swim to the edge of the pool.

Advertisement

And look wistfully at Singapore’s skyline.

새벽부터 헤엄치기🏊🏻‍♀️🏊🏻‍♂️ A post shared by 줌줌 (@a.a_j_a.a) on Aug 19, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT

Sometimes, the angle changes, just a bit.

A post shared by Valeriya (@it_is_vanilla_sky_) on Aug 19, 2018 at 9:11pm PDT

Advertisement

Bonus points for getting some clouds into the mix.

A post shared by Marina Pascullo (@marinapascullo) on Aug 20, 2018 at 5:40am PDT

Or, they could push themselves up ever so slightly.

And it’s not limited to ladies either.

Infinity pool 🏊🏼‍♂️🌤🌴😎🇸🇬 @marinabaysands #besthotel#marinabaysands#singapore#infinitypool#asia#holiday#travelblogger#iphoneography#brasileirospelomundo#lads#tbt#takemeback A post shared by Fernando Carvalho (@fercarvalho_nz) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT

Use an infinity pun for maximum effect.

The kicker is, all these photos are taken within 24 hours of this article being written.