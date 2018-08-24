fbpx

Emaciated dog left unattended outside HDB unit, found with rotten teeth, cataracts, sores

No one answered when rescuers knocked on the door.

Kayla Wong | August 24, 2018 @ 06:48 pm

An emaciated dog was found slumped outside the floor of a HDB flat at Ubi Avenue 1 by local animal welfare organisation Purely Adoptions.

Found in extremely poor condition

According to a August 23 Facebook post by Purely Adoptions, the dog, named Hope by her rescuers, was found on August 22, around 2pm.

Her teeth were rotten, both eyes were white with cataracts, and there was a pressure sore on her right hip.

Her nails were long and her ears were infected with yeast, a possible indication that they have not been cleaned for some time.

Hope’s dirty ears

Hope could hardly stand on her own when she was found and needed someone to assist her.

When given pack of wet dog food, she finished the entire can.

When the rescuers knocked on the HDB unit’s door, no one answered.

Muscle wastage, lacked calcium

According to Purely Adoptions, Hope was subsequently brought to a veterinary clinic where a blood test was carried out.

Thankfully, her kidney, liver and white blood cells were fine, and she tested negative for heart worm and ticks.

However, at only 3.13kg, Hope had a lot of muscle wastage and sorely lacked calcium. The vet also said that she was suffering from dry eyes, and was blind from the cataracts.

Another review of her conditions had to be done in two to four weeks’ time.

The vet advised Hope’s rescuers to only feed her in moderation, and in small meals.

Being nursed back to health

A volunteer from the organisation has since brought the dog home to nurse her back to health.

She posted an update on Hope’s conditions in a comment, saying that the dog has regained some strength and managed to get up when she smelt food.

Lastly, Purely Adoptions said in their post that they have already contacted SPCA and AVA.

They also added that they will not return the dog to the owner until SPCA has carried out a full investigation.

In Singapore, under the Animals and Birds Act, those convicted of animal cruelty can be jailed up to 18 months and/or fined S$15,000.

Mothership has reached out to SPCA and will update this story accordingly once there are new updates.

You can see the original post by Purely Adoptions here:

In case you can’t see it:

All images and screenshots via Purely Adoptions/FB

