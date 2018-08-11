Teen allegedly helped loanshark set fire to HDB flat, occupants forced to escape through window

A 19-year-old man is alleged to have set fire to an HDB flat in the late afternoon of Wednesday, August 8, forcing its occupants, a father and his adopted daughter, to escape through the window.

The 60-year-old man and 14-year-old girl then stood on a ledge as they waited for rescue.

The sixth-floor flat was located at Block 401 Jurong West Street 42.

The young man , Lu Ming Duo, reportedly lives at the same block.

Flames prevented escape through door

According to the man’s wife, 58-year-old Hawijah, who spoke to Lianhe Wanbao, their family of five has lived in the flat for 23 years.

She said her husband and adopted daughter had heard three loud sounds and saw that the door had caught fire.

It was hard to escape through the door as the flames were too big. The man and his daughter could only climb out of the flat through the window and wait for help on the ledge.

Fortunately, SCDF personnel arrived quickly on the scene and rescued the both of them after putting out the fire.

Her adopted daughter also revealed that on the night before the incident, someone splashed paint on the door and even knocked on the windows along the corridor while shouting for them to pay their debts.

Teen acting on behalf of loanshark

According to Yahoo, Lu allegedly set fire to the flat by throwing a bottle of thinner at the flat’s door, which then caught fire.

He was allegedly reportedly acting on behalf of a loanshark known only as “Sunny”, who intended to harass the flat’s occupant, supposedly related to the debtor.

The police were alerted to the incident at around 5:17pm.

Lu was arrested in Jurong West Street 42 after the police established his identity through ground inquiries, according to The Straits Times.

Resident injured while trying to put out fire

51-year-old Chua Kim Leng, who lives in the flat above, tried to put out the fire, but ended up burning his hands in the process.

Chua was later treated for his injuries at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police: Zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities

Lu was charged in court on Friday, August 10, under the Unlicensed Moneylenders Act.

His next appearance in court is on August 17.

If convicted, he can be failed for up to five years, fined between S$5000 and S$50,000. He may also be caned between six and 12 strokes.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Regarding the incident, the police also said the following:

“The police have zero tolerance against loanshark harassment activities involving fire. Those who commit such acts of harassment, causing damage and endangering lives of innocent victims will be arrested and dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

Police also advised members of the public to avoid loansharks.

You can call the National Crime Prevention Council’s “X Ah Long” hotline on 1800-924-5664 or the police on 999 if you suspect someone you know could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top image via reader contribution to Lianhe Wanbao