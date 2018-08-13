Taxi driver shouts at private hire driver for ferrying children without booster seat

As competition between taxi drivers and private hire car drivers continue heat up and evolve in Singapore, things have been coming to a head.

And one taxi driver has acted as a booster seat vigilante and taking matters into his own hands.

Advertisement

What happened?

A video, supposedly taken by a taxi driver in Singapore, has been uploaded to a Facebook group for taxi drivers, showing a private hire car driver being berated publicly.

This is the video of the taxi driver calling out the private hire car driver’s actions:

Advertisement

The caption accompanying the video read:

Driver have their responsibilities not until been filmed and forced to put it on the baby seat For those kpkb I kaypoh childish etc, this is the reply for you: If u r drivers, two things

1) u are making law abiding drivers job very difficult to do, they kana scold because of u 2) you very rich, prepare $$$ up to a few million in compensation in case of accident If you are parent, I feel sad for u… ur kid isn’t worth even $2! My next target: party bus and touting

Advertisement

What is the video about?

The person filming and shouting is believed to be the same taxi driver who uploaded the clip.

The taxi driver can be seen coming out of his vehicle, and then heard accusing the private hire car driver for not abiding by traffic rules.

The taxi driver said the private hire car driver should not be picking up a family of passengers that exceeded the limit of four adult pax, or where two children is equivalent to one adult.

Based on what can be seen from the video, there were two adults, two children who could be over the 1.35m height limit, and one infant being carried by the woman.

The taxi driver could also be heard telling the private hire car driver not to drive off without first providing a booster seat.

According to traffic rules in Singapore, passengers below the height of 1.35m are required to be strapped in to booster seats when travelling in private hire vehicles.

The private hire car driver can then be seen passing a booster seat to the woman passenger in the back seat.

Advertisement

Reactions to the video

Reactions to the video reveal views are split.

There are those who agree with the taxi driver’s policing actions, and those who agree with his actions but disagree with his aggressive approach, and those who called him out for not allowing others to live and let live.

However, based on the comments, the main source of unhappiness among taxi drivers are not based on the video itself.

Rather, taxi drivers are unhappy about the demands by private hire car drivers to level the playing field for it to be on par with taxi drivers.

Taxi drivers in Singapore are already unhappy that the barriers to entry to be a private hire car driver has been perceived to be lower than taxi drivers, while both camps essentially provide the same service and eat into each other’s pie.

Some major differences between taxis and private hire cars are that booster seats are not required for taxis, as they are categorised as public transport, and taxis can do street hail pick-ups.

But taxi drivers do pay more for vehicle rentals and have all along been made to abide by stricter regulations impose by their parent taxi companies.

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🌚

You don’t want to read this article about blackheads, but you do, don’t you?

🌾

Get yourself a healthy dose of local history in comic strip form