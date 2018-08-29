fbpx

Innocent Subway sandwich poll triggers online halal & non-halal debate

All they wanted was to promote their Black Pepper Chicken Sub.

Joshua Lee | August 29, 2018 @ 12:52 pm

Subway’s decision to initiate the halal-certification for all its Singapore outlets has been polarising, to say the least.

Talk of Subway going halal in S’pore greeted with cheers & jeers

The whole debate has spiralled out of control to the point of overshadowing anything else from Subway Singapore.

Case in point, Subway Singapore’s latest Twitter poll regarding their new Black Pepper Chicken Sub:

An innocent tweet that was most likely aimed at spreading the word about their new flavour.

Here’s the Black Pepper Chicken Sub, in case you’re curious:

Unfortunately, Twitter users were more interested in another farm animal, specifically one with four legs and very very haram (forbidden):

 

 

Subway first expressed interested in undergoing halal-certification at the end of 2017:

Subway S’pore interested in being Halal-certified, MUIS confirms

This was a change from their previous stand in 2010 that going halal would increase operational costs “significantly” and would subsequently hurt customers by “increasing prices”.

However, they mentioned then that they would be reviewing the situation periodically.

By end 2017, Subway found that going the halal route is the way forward.

By March 2018, all of Subway Singapore outlets had stopped selling pork protein products, triggering a backlash from non-Muslim customers who patronise them for their pork subs.

Sign on Subway outlet door, indicating that they serve non-pork products while initiating their halal-certification process. Image by Joshua Lee.

All Subway outlets in S’pore stopping sale of pork products from March 21, 2018

Halal-certification takes time, and it is no guarantee Subway might even get certified.

But it seems like this “civil war” won’t end anytime soon.

Well at least someone benefited from this:

Our Malay Muslim colleague weighs in on the saga:

I’m Malay Muslim & I don’t really care if Subway goes halal or not

Top images via Subway and Twitter

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

