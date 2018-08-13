fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore Starbucks selling gorgeous Mid-Autumn Festival themed tumblers & mugs

Ooo, shiny.

Guan Zhen Tan | August 13, 2018 @ 05:51 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

If you’re a sucker for pretty Starbucks tumblers, you’ll most definitely like Starbucks Singapore’s latest collection of Mid-Autumn Festival-themed merchandise.

Decked out in hues of purple and gold, the tumblers and cups pay homage to the Mooncake Festival with images of bunnies, stars and the mid-autumn harvest.

Image may contain: 1 person
Left, 12oz: $32.90 Middle, 12oz: $32.90 Right, 11.8oz: $32.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore’s Facebook page
Image may contain: coffee cup and indoor
This cup retails for $36.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore’s Facebook page

One of them even has a little bunny in a snow dome as well.

No automatic alt text available.
Left, 12oz: $22.90 Right, 15oz: $19.90. Photo via Starbucks Singapore’s Facebook page
No automatic alt text available.
Photo via Starbucks Singapore’s Facebook page

Mooncakes available

You can even get your mooncake orders settled here with their Assorted Mooncake Box, which is available from Aug. 13 onwards at S$49.90.

Single pieces are also available.

Each box comes with six mooncakes, with two mooncakes for each of the three flavours: Green Tea with Red Bean, Starbucks Coffee with Walnut and White Lotus Paste with Egg Yolk.

Their Hong Kong Custard Mooncakes will be available from Aug. 20.

No automatic alt text available.
Photo via Starbucks Singapore’s Facebook page

A very Starbucks Mid-Autumn Festival indeed.

All images from Starbucks Facebook

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🌚
You don’t want to read this article about blackheads, but you do, don’t you?

🌾
Get yourself a healthy dose of local history in comic strip form here!

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean lady took drugs despite being 8 months pregnant

She was also found to have abused methamphetamine prior to the day of her arrest.

February 15, 05:37 pm

Sun Xueling shares account of woman losing foot in car accident; talks about reviewing penalties for irresponsible driving

One accident is one too many.

February 15, 05:18 pm

PM Lee shares views on recent SAF training deaths on Total Defence Day

'I and the SAF leadership take safety with utmost seriousness.'

February 15, 05:01 pm

Minister Shanmugam pays tribute to police officer killed in traffic incident

A suspect has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

February 15, 04:46 pm

The British could have outlasted the Japanese & not surrender on Feb. 15, 1942

The Japanese were running out of supplies but kept up the brave front.

February 15, 04:21 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close