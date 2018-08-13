S’pore Starbucks selling gorgeous Mid-Autumn Festival themed tumblers & mugs
Ooo, shiny.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
If you’re a sucker for pretty Starbucks tumblers, you’ll most definitely like Starbucks Singapore’s latest collection of Mid-Autumn Festival-themed merchandise.
Decked out in hues of purple and gold, the tumblers and cups pay homage to the Mooncake Festival with images of bunnies, stars and the mid-autumn harvest.
One of them even has a little bunny in a snow dome as well.
Mooncakes available
You can even get your mooncake orders settled here with their Assorted Mooncake Box, which is available from Aug. 13 onwards at S$49.90.
Single pieces are also available.
Each box comes with six mooncakes, with two mooncakes for each of the three flavours: Green Tea with Red Bean, Starbucks Coffee with Walnut and White Lotus Paste with Egg Yolk.
Their Hong Kong Custard Mooncakes will be available from Aug. 20.
A very Starbucks Mid-Autumn Festival indeed.
All images from Starbucks Facebook
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
🌚
You don’t want to read this article about blackheads, but you do, don’t you?
🌾
Get yourself a healthy dose of local history in comic strip form here!
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.