NTUC FairPrice apologises to lady who complained squid contains half-digested fish
Wow surprise. Squids eat fish.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
For those of you who are lacking in marine biology knowledge, here’s some quick facts about squid:
- They belong to the order of animals known as cephalopods, which includes octopuses and cuttlefish
- They have eight arms and two longer tentacles for feeding purposes. The two tentacles are meant for a capturing their prey of choice to bring them to the eight arms where the prey is then held down for the fatal bite of the squid’s beak
- Ergo, the squid is a carnivorous animal and subsists on a diet of crabs, prawns and fish
Shocked that squid contains fish
For one woman in Singapore, however, the squid’s natural habits proved to be a little too much for her.
She actually took to Facebook to post about it here.
According to her post, she was upset that the squid she bought cost so much, because it contained a half-digested fish within.
Her comments subsequently revealed that the fish was decomposing, which she said caused the squid to turn bad as well.
The price was revealed to be S$5 per squid.
NTUC FairPrice subsequently replied her with an apology.
Some commentators thought it was actually a good deal.
Although there was one who was sympathetic to her situation.
And another who thought it was hilarious, having seemingly experienced a similar thing.
Given that the squid is dead, it should not be surprising that the fish had began to decompose, since the squid’s digestive functions were no longer working.
The presence of the fish also confirmed that the squid was well-fed and fleshy.
You can read the Facebook post below in full:
Top image from Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.