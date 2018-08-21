fbpx

Back
﻿

Pokémon carnival, shopping, & yukata rental at S’pore Sports Hub event Sept. 8 & 9, 2018

Sounds fun.

Mandy How | August 21, 2018 @ 02:24 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The Japan Summer Festival — held in conjunction with Sports Hub Community Play Day — takes place from September 8-9, 2018 at Singapore sports hub.

The event will see a variety of Japanese-related activities, F&B and retail stalls, as well as performances and cultural demonstrations.

Here are some highlights:

1. Pokémon carnival, Pikachu meet-and-greet

A Pokémon carnival with five accordingly themed game stations will be at the event.

Two meet-and-greet sessions with a life-sized Pikachu will be held on each day (timings to be confirmed). 

2. Over 100 Japanese F&B, merchandise, and game stalls

The food stalls will sell everything from savouries to desserts, such as Wagyu roast beef don, takoyaki (grilled balls of batter, typically with octopus filling), grilled arabiki sausage, kakigori (shaved ice), and more.

As for retail, there will be Japanese cosmetics and skin care products, fashion and accessories, stationery, snacks, and anime-related products.

Plus, this segment will see another carnival corner with booths for ring toss and shooting games by the Japanese Association.

3. Yukata try-outs

Photo courtesy of Singapore Sports Hub

The yukata is a traditional Japanese summer garment, and a casual version of the kimono.

A rental service will be set up during the event, with the supply of the outfits available while stocks last.

It will cost you S$15 to rent it, and note that it only starts at 3pm on both days.

4. Arcade area

Classic arcade games like Daytona USA and Initial D. will be there, as well as Japanese-made games like Dance Dance Revolution and Bishi Bashi.

There will also be giant versions of Twister, Snakes & Ladders, and Pick-Up Sticks.

5. Cultural performances

Learn more about Japan with a cultural corner showcasing the Japanese Koto (a stringed instrument), as well as a tea ceremony and kimonos.

There will also be a mass-participatory Japanese festive dance (Bon-Odori) in the evenings‚ performed with taiko drums.

Ticketing, date and time

From now till September 7, buy your tickets online at the discounted price of S$5.

On-site tickets will be S$6, while admission is free for children shorter than 1.2 meters.

Where to go: National Stadium Singapore, 1 Stadium Drive, Singapore 397629

When to go:
September 8, 2018, 12pm – 9pm
September 9, 2018, 12pm – 8pm

All photos from Japanese Association Singapore and Singapore Sports Hub

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore's WW2 markers will display info in 4 official languages & Japanese, thanks to George Yeo

Lest we forget.

February 24, 02:00 am

Crocodile caught at Lower Seletar Reservoir after almost 10 days, location closed "till further notice"

Crikey.

February 24, 01:17 am

S'pore Democratic Party seeks 300-500 volunteers in general election campaign launch

It begins.

February 23, 08:55 pm

Naked mole rat lookalike rescued along Barker Road turns out to be a baby squirrel

Sadly, a reunion for the baby with its mother was not to be.

February 23, 04:14 pm

I am a young, middle-income, HDB-dwelling S’porean, & I don’t mind paying more income taxes. Here’s why.

Perhaps it is less about competitiveness than it might be about our mindsets as a people, and a little bit of political will.

February 23, 03:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close