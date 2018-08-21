Pokémon carnival, shopping, & yukata rental at S’pore Sports Hub event Sept. 8 & 9, 2018

The Japan Summer Festival — held in conjunction with Sports Hub Community Play Day — takes place from September 8-9, 2018 at Singapore sports hub.

The event will see a variety of Japanese-related activities, F&B and retail stalls, as well as performances and cultural demonstrations.

Here are some highlights:

1. Pokémon carnival, Pikachu meet-and-greet

A Pokémon carnival with five accordingly themed game stations will be at the event.

Two meet-and-greet sessions with a life-sized Pikachu will be held on each day (timings to be confirmed).

2. Over 100 Japanese F&B, merchandise, and game stalls

The food stalls will sell everything from savouries to desserts, such as Wagyu roast beef don, takoyaki (grilled balls of batter, typically with octopus filling), grilled arabiki sausage, kakigori (shaved ice), and more.

As for retail, there will be Japanese cosmetics and skin care products, fashion and accessories, stationery, snacks, and anime-related products.

Plus, this segment will see another carnival corner with booths for ring toss and shooting games by the Japanese Association.

3. Yukata try-outs

The yukata is a traditional Japanese summer garment, and a casual version of the kimono.

A rental service will be set up during the event, with the supply of the outfits available while stocks last.

It will cost you S$15 to rent it, and note that it only starts at 3pm on both days.

4. Arcade area

Classic arcade games like Daytona USA and Initial D. will be there, as well as Japanese-made games like Dance Dance Revolution and Bishi Bashi.

There will also be giant versions of Twister, Snakes & Ladders, and Pick-Up Sticks.

5. Cultural performances

Learn more about Japan with a cultural corner showcasing the Japanese Koto (a stringed instrument), as well as a tea ceremony and kimonos.

There will also be a mass-participatory Japanese festive dance (Bon-Odori) in the evenings‚ performed with taiko drums.

Ticketing, date and time

From now till September 7, buy your tickets online at the discounted price of S$5.

On-site tickets will be S$6, while admission is free for children shorter than 1.2 meters.

Where to go: National Stadium Singapore, 1 Stadium Drive, Singapore 397629

When to go:

September 8, 2018, 12pm – 9pm

September 9, 2018, 12pm – 8pm

All photos from Japanese Association Singapore and Singapore Sports Hub