S’porean taxi driver chatted with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister on Bukit Timah hill hike: Vivian Balakrishnan

It appears that Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are indeed BFFs.

The hike took place at Bukit Timah

Following news of Xinhua Hong Kong carrying a story of Wang’s chat with the Singaporean taxi driver, Balakrishnan revealed to Mothership.sg that Wang recounted the taxi driver experience to him as well.

Wang told Vivian that he climbed Bukit Timah hill on Aug. 2, and met the taxi driver on his way up.

Unfortunately, Wang did not get to say a proper goodbye.

Wang was in Singapore from Aug. 1 to 5 to meet with key leaders here and to attend the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Balakrishnan met hugged Wang officially on Aug. 1 to review the progress in Asean-China relations over the past three years and had good discussions on future areas of cooperation.

If the hike took place on Aug. 2, this means that Wang chatted with Vivian after their official meeting.

Battle of Bukit Timah

In case you have forgotten your World War II Singapore history, Bukit Timah was the location of Singapore’s surrender to the Japanese.

Lieutenant General Percival had walked along Bukit Timah road with a white flag to his meeting with Lieutenant General Yamashita.

After landing in Singapore, the main objective of the Japanese Imperial Guards division was the Bukit Timah area.

This was because Bukit Timah Hill was the highest point in Singapore then, and the area was also where the British petrol, oil and supply depots were located.

Bukit Timah marks Percival’s final defence of Southern Singapore against Japanese invaders from the north on Feb. 8, 1942.

Wang impressed by Singaporean

Vivian also told Mothership.sg that Wang was not only impressed by the Singaporean’s grasp of history, but by his attitude:

“Wang Yi was impressed because the Singaporean told him that Singapore must always keep climbing the mountain. We must never believe that we have reached the top. The gentleman only realised who he was when some other Chinese tourists recognised him.”

This taxi driver’s story can be material in Boo Junfeng’s next National Day Parade short film, when there’s another.