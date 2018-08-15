fbpx

Back
﻿

SMRT manager helps deposit S$450+ cheque found at Changi Airport MRT station with bank

Nice man.

Kayla Wong | August 15, 2018 @ 04:16 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A SMRT assistant station manager has received praise from netizens for helping to deposit a misplaced cheque he had found at Changi Airport MRT station.

“No worries”

According to his original post on Facebook, the staffer, whose name we will truncate to M, found the cheque, which we saw in a picture on his post was made in the amount of S$454.70, and issued by what appeared to be a local church, last Tuesday, August 7.

He then took to Facebook with a public post, hoping to let the person who misplaced it know it had been taken care of.

In a short description to his post, M wrote that he had already dropped the cheque in a UOB deposit box and asked the person not to worry about it.

M’s post received 300 likes and was shared more than 590 times before it was either privatised or taken down on Wednesday afternoon.

Receives praise for kind act

Although the cheque already had the payee’s name written on it, and wasn’t exactly valued at thousands of dollars, M could have perfectly easily opted to toss it instead of taking the trouble to drop it at a cheque deposit box.

Besides, the relative value of S$450, especially when it is money seemingly coming from a church, may be higher than when placed in other contexts in Singapore.

And his kind act was not lost on netizens too:

We just hope the addressee’s bank details were written on the reverse of the cheque.

Top image via M’s Facebook post

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2 young S'porean hawkers close Chinatown stall after 1 year of making less than S$1k per month each

After a $30k initial investment, it was simply not sustainable for them.

February 17, 01:36 pm

Aesthetic Group Gymnastics is a thing, & these S'porean girls are taking to the world stage with it

We will also be hosting, for the first time, the World Cup in April.

February 17, 08:14 am

Shanmugam defends Lee Bee Wah, explains why other MPs laughed during her speech in Parliament

'She was not against proper, supervised cat feeding.'

February 17, 05:09 am

Monitor lizard dies after getting entangled in front wheel of bicycle along Serangoon PCN

The cyclist was hurt too.

February 17, 04:37 am

MOH: Around 7,700 S'poreans received wrong CHAS subsidies due to software error

No proactive action needed by affected people at this point.

February 16, 08:53 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close