SMRT manager helps deposit S$450+ cheque found at Changi Airport MRT station with bank

A SMRT assistant station manager has received praise from netizens for helping to deposit a misplaced cheque he had found at Changi Airport MRT station.

“No worries”

According to his original post on Facebook, the staffer, whose name we will truncate to M, found the cheque, which we saw in a picture on his post was made in the amount of S$454.70, and issued by what appeared to be a local church, last Tuesday, August 7.

He then took to Facebook with a public post, hoping to let the person who misplaced it know it had been taken care of.

In a short description to his post, M wrote that he had already dropped the cheque in a UOB deposit box and asked the person not to worry about it.

M’s post received 300 likes and was shared more than 590 times before it was either privatised or taken down on Wednesday afternoon.

Receives praise for kind act

Although the cheque already had the payee’s name written on it, and wasn’t exactly valued at thousands of dollars, M could have perfectly easily opted to toss it instead of taking the trouble to drop it at a cheque deposit box.

Besides, the relative value of S$450, especially when it is money seemingly coming from a church, may be higher than when placed in other contexts in Singapore.

And his kind act was not lost on netizens too:

We just hope the addressee’s bank details were written on the reverse of the cheque.

