Hyperlapse video of S’pore made using 13,912 photographs serves up all your National Day feels

Brings us right back to our childhood.

Kayla Wong | August 9, 2018 @ 07:09 pm

A group of Singaporeans have made a heartfelt tribute to Singapore by piecing together a stop-motion video from a whopping 13,912 individually-taken photographs.

Uploaded by The Travel Intern — a local travel website — a day before National Day, it looks like a mammoth effort by a team of people credited in the video’s description.

Here are some of the scenes in the video, titled “Singapore, our Home”, that are almost guaranteed to give you the feels:

Local food:

Childhood snacks:

Familiar scenes in the ‘heartlands’:

Familiar places from our childhood:

Places we bring our foreigner friends to:

The video’s description says:

While we may spend a lot of time travelling, Singapore will always be that one place we return to with pride, nostalgia and cherished memories.

She may not be perfect, but she’s perfect for us.”

Word.

Hyperlapse video

The video was created using hyperlapse — a technique used by photographers to create motion shots.

While it can be done by manually moving the camera a short distance between each shot, the team primarily used the “continuous shooting” function on their camera while the subject is moving to achieve the same effect.

You can watch the video here, and check out how they made it here.

All GIFs & top image via The Travel Intern’s video

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

