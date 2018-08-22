S’pore’s transport system named one of the best in the world, real story is how Singaporeans reacted to it

Consulting firm McKinsey released a study on the urban transport systems of 24 global cities measuring them on their availability, affordability, efficiency, convenience, sustainability and public perception.

Singapore has been ranked highly in this study. It is top among 24 cities for its public transport affordability, ticketing system, and environmental impact.

In terms of how proficient it is for a city to get its commuters from point A to B, Singapore leads the pack:



For public transport, Singapore takes second spot:

For affordability, Singapore is top too:

Only in terms of availability, did Singapore not feature within the top 10 cities:

There are several other rankings where Singapore appeared within the top 10.

Singaporeans react

Usually when there is transport-related news, comments by Singaporeans are mostly complaints about train breakdowns and how our MRT system has seen better days.

So when news of Singapore’s transport system being rated highly, one would expect Singaporeans to react mostly with skepticism and bash Singapore’s transport system.

But not this time.

Here are some of the top comments from Channel NewsAsia‘s Facebook post reporting on this news:

But of course, we wouldn’t be Singapore if there weren’t people complaining or being skeptical of the report:

Improvements to be made

While the report rates Singapore highly, it did note that “even the leading cities in terms of cumulative results score no more than 65 percent from a 100 percent maximum, which implies that every city has its own areas for improvement.”

It went on to say that the ideal transportation system would “be as available as in Paris, as affordable as in Singapore (where public transport is very affordable despite high barriers for car usage), as efficient as in Seoul, as convenient as in Toronto, and as safe and sustainable as in Hong Kong.”

So in the Singaporean context, 65 percent is a B3 score.

We can aim for A2.

