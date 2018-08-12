S’porean pioneer poultry farmer Ho Seng Choon passes away at 96

Ho Seng Choon, a pioneer farmer who modernised local farming techniques and contributed immensely to the industry, has passed away at the age of 96.

Advertisement

His passing was announced by his youngest son on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 in a Facebook post.

Trailblazer of local poultry farming industry

Born in China’s Fujian province, Ho came to Singapore in 1929.

His father ran a provision shop, but the business was disrupted by World War II.

As the post-war population boomed, Ho saw the potential in poultry farming.

Undeterred by the WWII experience, Ho sold his father’s shop and went to Japan to study in 1952. Over there, he learnt their methods of livestock breeding and production.

In Japan, he observed that the laying hens were reared in metal cages, while the broilers that were reared for meat were left in the open. This method was different from Singapore, where both hens and broilers were left roaming around.

Advertisement

Brought farming knowledge back to Singapore

Upon returning to Singapore, Ho started Lian Wah Hang Farm in 1955 with a few batches of chicks imported from Japan.

He brought in 200 metal coops from Japan to market to local poultry farmers.

That was when he started introducing the battery system of poultry farming to Singapore.

The “battery system” name arose from the arrangement of rows and columns of identical cages connected together in a unit, as in an artillery battery.

As only pet birds were kept in cages in the past, Ho initially faced mockery and doubts, but he persisted and managed to revolutionise the local farming industry by proving that the cage system is cleaner and more convenient.

Six decades later, the sole proprietorship has grown into a conglomerate with farms in Singapore and Johor, Malaysia, and retail lines for battery systems and feed mills, husbandry consultancy and education.

In 1998, Ho’s youngest son, better known as Uncle William, took over the business as a second-generation farmer.

Never stopped experimenting

After he succeeded in popularising the battery system, Ho was still relentless in finding ways to improve rearing and breeding methods in Singapore.

He successfully bred super-quails at the age of 70 after years of experimenting.

The super quails weighed 300g to 500g, several times more than what common quails weigh, which is about 70g to 150g.

When asked about how he felt, he said: “When I finally got the results I wanted, I was so happy as if I had won the lottery.”

Advertisement

Over the years, Ho also published a series of journals on poultry farming in the past.

These are some of the photos taken from the journals he kept with him at his farm in Lim Chu Kang.

The content page on the left showed that the monthly publication included information about seafood, vegetables, fertilisers, as well as interviews.

This was an advertisement for in-vitro fertilisation for pigs:

The page on the right was a column written by Ho to discuss how farmers can prevent further decline in egg prices.

Besides being generous in sharing his knowledge and experience with the farming community, he also championed the cause of farmers.

In 1963, he led a rally fighting for a 3-cent tax on imported chicken eggs to benefit local farmers.

You can watch another interview clip of Ho in the 1980s at the 17-minute mark of this video:

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.