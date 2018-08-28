M’sian athlete kicks S’porean while he was already down during Silat Semi-Finals in Asian Games 2018

Singaporean Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alauddin clinched a silver medal during the Asian Games 2018, losing the finals to Pamungkas Aji Bangkit of Indonesia.

Which is still a great result, considering the road to get there was met with a bit of a kerfuffle.

In the Semi-finals, Ferdous faced Malaysian Sobri Muhammad Robial.

He defeated Robial 5-0, but the match was tarred by a very specific incident.

Here it is.

Here’s the kick.

Here is Ferdous rolling around in pain.

And here is Robial getting into a confrontation with the coaching staff.

To his credit, Ferdous more than took the kick in his stride.

The Straits Times reported that Fedous saw the kick coming, and braced himself for the impact, and that winning helped take his mind off injuries.

Baller.

Not the first time

And this wasn’t the first time a Singaporean athlete was involved in a scuffle during the event.

It involved Silat once again, and coincidentally, Ferdous’ brother was involved.

During the 90-95kg division quarter finals bout, Singaporean Sheik Farhan Sheik Alauddin was facing off against Indonesia Febrianto Eko, well in the process of defeating him 5-0 when these series of events happened.

Farhan is the one in the blue robe.

Farhan managed to throw Eko down on the previous play.

Which lead to this in the next play.

Just in case, you didn’t catch it. Here’s the punch.

Eko was subsequently disqualified.

Image from Indonesian Football News’ Facebook