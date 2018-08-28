fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sian athlete kicks S’porean while he was already down during Silat Semi-Finals in Asian Games 2018

Sijialat.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 28, 2018 @ 12:10 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Singaporean Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alauddin clinched a silver medal during the Asian Games 2018, losing the finals to Pamungkas Aji Bangkit of Indonesia.

Which is still a great result, considering the road to get there was met with a bit of a kerfuffle.

In the Semi-finals, Ferdous faced Malaysian Sobri Muhammad Robial.

Image from asiangames2018

He defeated Robial 5-0, but the match was tarred by a very specific incident.

Here it is.

Here’s the kick.

Here is Ferdous rolling around in pain.

And here is Robial getting into a confrontation with the coaching staff.

To his credit, Ferdous more than took the kick in his stride.

The Straits Times reported that Fedous saw the kick coming, and braced himself for the impact, and that winning helped take his mind off injuries.

Baller.

Not the first time

And this wasn’t the first time a Singaporean athlete was involved in a scuffle during the event.

It involved Silat once again, and coincidentally, Ferdous’ brother was involved.

During the 90-95kg division quarter finals bout, Singaporean Sheik Farhan Sheik Alauddin was facing off against Indonesia Febrianto Eko, well in the process of defeating him 5-0 when these series of events happened.

Farhan is the one in the blue robe.

Farhan managed to throw Eko down on the previous play.

Which lead to this in the next play.

Just in case, you didn’t catch it. Here’s the punch.

Eko was subsequently disqualified.

Screenshot from Asian Games

Image from Indonesian Football News’ Facebook

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

'Average' NUS student claimed to get almost perfect grades on exchange with 1/5 the effort in S'pore

The student supposedly did plenty of 'random things' during exchange.

March 2, 09:17 pm

S'pore lady who allegedly abandoned baby apparently was pregnant, according to photograph seen in Taiwan media

Rebuttal.

March 2, 08:05 pm

Pre-op & post-op Khaw Boon Wan bombarded with well-wishes & emojis

He looks to be doing well.

March 2, 06:01 pm

Johor planned to stop buying treated water from S'pore. In 2003.

Old or new plan?

March 2, 05:55 pm

McDonald's S'pore to give out book by 'How To Train Your Dragon' author with every Happy Meal from Mar. 7, 2019

The series consists of 12 standalone stories.

March 2, 05:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close