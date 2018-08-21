Shenzhen police vows to protect women from perverts, gets praised for not victim-blaming
An unusual move that's applauded by women all over.
Girls in Shenzhen now do not have to fear wearing short skirts on the subway as Shenzhen’s police has vowed to protect them from perverts.
The statement says:
“All the pretty short skirts in the world, go ahead and wear them! Perverts on the subway, we’ll catch them!”
The post on Weibo — China’s largest micro-blogging platform — has since been shared over several platforms, receiving over 10,000 comments and over 70,000 shares for a single post alone.
The hashtag “Go ahead, wear your short skirt” has also received over 20 million views on Weibo.
Praise from Chinese netizens
Thankful
I’m so touched that I almost cried.
This is the right way to enforce the law. Excellent.
Problem was never with how girls dress to begin with
Screenshot via Weibo
No matter how ‘sexy’ a woman dresses, it’s certainly no cause for someone to commit crime. I’ve seen too many official statements telling girls to wear more to avoid being harassed, but not saying they would do more to crack down on the offenders. Is this not victim-blaming? Females in India are pretty covered up, but they seem to experience much higher rates of sexual harassment?
First of all, even if you dress up nicely in the hot summer, that’s not called flirty. There’s nothing wrong in wanting to look nice. Even if others do dress up to be flirty, it’s not because of you. So, why do you think they can be harassed? Surely you don’t think they dressed up to seduce you?
Parenting is a huge responsibility
Screenshot via Weibo
How did the parents of these perverts raise them? It’s alright if you don’t raise children that become productive members of the society, but please don’t raise such human trash that become a menace to others.
An organic conversation
Nothing wrong with what the Shenzhen police said. But some women really don’t respect themselves. Wearing revealing tops or long tops that cover up their short shorts, making them seem as though they are not wearing anything underneath. If they are good-looking, any normal guy will let their gaze linger, much less those with warped minds. Women should just dress in a ‘self-respecting’ way.
Reply #1: Even if a woman is naked, it’s no reason for anyone to commit crime. Too many trolls here!
Reply #2: Respect ourselves? I’m afraid it’s because you can’t keep your wandering eyes and thoughts under control that you’re telling us to ‘respect ourselves’.
Crackdown on sexual harassment
According to What’s on Weibo, since this year’s late June, Shenzhen’s local public security office has launched a crackdown on sexual harassment in public transport.
Within four to five weeks, they have managed to arrest 29 suspects for indecent behaviour — 20 were arrested on the spot by plainclothes officers doing their rounds on the subway.
A persistent problem
China has, for the longest time, been grappling with the problem of sexual harassment on public transport especially during rush hour.
In addition, the problem of upskirt filming has gotten worse as smartphones become more commonplace.
The Shenzhen police’s recent statement goes against the trend of authorities asking women to ‘cover up’ to avoid getting harassed.
In 2012, a notice posted on the Shanghai Metro’s official Weibo page telling female passengers to dress modestly in order to avoid getting sexually harassed drew a flood of protests from people who thought the company was suggesting that women, rather than the offenders, were to be blamed for the offence instead.
Top image via China Daily
