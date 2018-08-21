Shenzhen police vows to protect women from perverts, gets praised for not victim-blaming

Girls in Shenzhen now do not have to fear wearing short skirts on the subway as Shenzhen’s police has vowed to protect them from perverts.

Advertisement

The statement says:

“All the pretty short skirts in the world, go ahead and wear them! Perverts on the subway, we’ll catch them!”

The post on Weibo — China’s largest micro-blogging platform — has since been shared over several platforms, receiving over 10,000 comments and over 70,000 shares for a single post alone.

The hashtag “Go ahead, wear your short skirt” has also received over 20 million views on Weibo.

Praise from Chinese netizens

Thankful

I’m so touched that I almost cried.

This is the right way to enforce the law. Excellent.

Problem was never with how girls dress to begin with

Screenshot via Weibo No matter how ‘sexy’ a woman dresses, it’s certainly no cause for someone to commit crime. I’ve seen too many official statements telling girls to wear more to avoid being harassed, but not saying they would do more to crack down on the offenders. Is this not victim-blaming? Females in India are pretty covered up, but they seem to experience much higher rates of sexual harassment? First of all, even if you dress up nicely in the hot summer, that’s not called flirty. There’s nothing wrong in wanting to look nice. Even if others do dress up to be flirty, it’s not because of you. So, why do you think they can be harassed? Surely you don’t think they dressed up to seduce you?

Parenting is a huge responsibility