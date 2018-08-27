Swarm of park-goers snatched S$16 balloons at Shanghai Disneyland like they’re free to take

Ever since Shanghai Disneyland opened in Pudong, Shanghai, in June 2016, there have been no lack of strange incidents.

From the ShellieMay Disney bear mascot being slapped on the head by a visitor, to a fight breaking out when a woman accused an 8-year-old boy of touching her butt, it seems the ‘happiest place on earth’ is not immune to conflicts too.

Last Thursday, 23 August, a crowd of tourists rushed to snatch a bunch of helium balloons from a vendor who was selling them.

A man was even smiling victoriously after managing to grab one.

However, according to CCTV, China’s state TV broadcaster, he returned the balloon after the Disneyland staff explained to him that it was not free to take.

A video of the incident has since been circulated on the Chinese internet on multiple platforms, with more than 16.8 million views.

Each balloon costs RMB80 (~S$16).

Here is what they look like:

Chinese netizens outraged

As usual, woke Chinese netizens gave their take on the incident.

What kind of morals do these people have? Just because something’s expensive, does it mean you can steal it? The price is stated there clearly and you only buy it if you’re willing. If you think it’s pricey, just don’t get it. Poverty really limits your worldview sometimes. Can you get rich just by snatching a few balloons? Poor and spineless.

The cost price of helium balloons are already high. If you don’t know that, please go search on Baidu (China’s Google). Plus, what Disneyland is selling is really its creativity and copyrights. RMB80 (~S$16) is not considered expensive. Even if you think it costs too much, just don’t buy it. Nowadays houses and cars are so expensive, why don’t you also go steal them?

Who started it? Feels like those who snatched the balloons afterwards thought they were free to take. Reply#1: Nah, nobody is really that dumb. They are just pretending to be dumb.

Balloon snatchers making their rounds

According to a Disneyland staff who told CCTV, this was the third time such an incident had happened.

When asked if the balloon snatchers were caught, the staff replied there was nothing they could do when the crowds rushed over.

A representative from Shanghai Disneyland said that such behaviour is “not comprehensible”, and that the police is now investigating the case.

It was also recently reported in May this year that visitors to the park snatched up almost all of Donald Duck’s fake candy.

Resell balloons to make a profit

By selling the balloons to opportunistic folks that station themselves outside the train station entrances (the Shanghai Metro does not allow balloons to be taken onto the trains), the balloon snatchers can make a profit, Shanghaiist reported.

The buyers can then sell the balloons inside Disneyland at slightly under the park rate.

Enterprising.

You can watch the video of the balloon snatchers here:

Top image adapted via Beijing Times

