Sailor Moon-themed dim sum available from now till Oct. 12, 2018 at Dim Sum Icon

Expensive. But cute. But expensive.

Mandy How | August 28, 2018 @ 11:47 am

If you’re going to Hong Kong any time soon, you should check out the Sailor Moon-themed dim sum at the famous Dim Sum Icon restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Running from now till October 12, 2018, the characters will be featured on multi-coloured dumplings, buns, drinks and more:

😍Sailormoon Dim Sum 🌙

A post shared by @ hungrymoments on

Of course, this isn’t going to come cheap — each pretty basket is going to cost you around HK$49 to HK$99 (S$8.50 – S$17.19):

A post shared by DIM SUM ICON (@dim_sum_icon) on

This is probably not the full menu, though.

But is the price worth it?

This is what one Instagrammer wrote:

💝 不好吃，但很開心～

A post shared by patrinaying220 (@patrinaying220) on

“It’s not tasty, but I’m very happy~”

Another said they got free stuff like coasters, fans, and cups:

Besides the current Sailor Moon theme, Dim Sum Icon is known for other themes, such as, Spongebob and Garfield:

😛😛#딤섬아이콘 #딤섬 #홍콩 #침사추이

A post shared by 준태ෆ경혜 (@kkh1219) on

Address: L308, 3/F, The ONE, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Opening Hours: 11am to 11pm daily

Top image from @nurenwarrior and @othaniya on Instagram

