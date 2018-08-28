Sailor Moon-themed dim sum available from now till Oct. 12, 2018 at Dim Sum Icon

If you’re going to Hong Kong any time soon, you should check out the Sailor Moon-themed dim sum at the famous Dim Sum Icon restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Running from now till October 12, 2018, the characters will be featured on multi-coloured dumplings, buns, drinks and more:

終於同到媽咪出街食飯💖👩‍❤️‍👩 #美少女戦士セーラームーン #点心大好き #BeLikeNicgau🤤 A post shared by ニコル👧🏻 (@nicgau_ss) on Aug 7, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

สวยแต่รูปที่แท้ทรู😂😂 A post shared by Brink pp. (บริ๊งค์)🌈☀️🌵 (@brinkkty) on Aug 8, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

😍Sailormoon Dim Sum 🌙 A post shared by @ hungrymoments on Aug 22, 2018 at 5:20am PDT

소원성취,, 세일러문 딤섬 뿌시고 왔뜹니다,,🤩😍❣️❤️ A post shared by 세일러문 덕질계정💕 (@mydear_haruka) on Aug 6, 2018 at 1:20am PDT

Of course, this isn’t going to come cheap — each pretty basket is going to cost you around HK$49 to HK$99 (S$8.50 – S$17.19):

A post shared by DIM SUM ICON (@dim_sum_icon) on Jul 13, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

This is probably not the full menu, though.

But is the price worth it?

This is what one Instagrammer wrote:

💝 不好吃，但很開心～ A post shared by patrinaying220 (@patrinaying220) on Aug 13, 2018 at 6:52am PDT

“It’s not tasty, but I’m very happy~”

Another said they got free stuff like coasters, fans, and cups:

Besides the current Sailor Moon theme, Dim Sum Icon is known for other themes, such as, Spongebob and Garfield:

😛😛#딤섬아이콘 #딤섬 #홍콩 #침사추이 A post shared by 준태ෆ경혜 (@kkh1219) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:57pm PDT

Address: L308, 3/F, The ONE, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Opening Hours: 11am to 11pm daily

Top image from @nurenwarrior and @othaniya on Instagram