Sailor Moon-themed dim sum available from now till Oct. 12, 2018 at Dim Sum Icon

Expensive. But cute. But expensive.
If you’re going to Hong Kong any time soon, you should check out the Sailor Moon-themed dim sum at the famous Dim Sum Icon restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui.
Running from now till October 12, 2018, the characters will be featured on multi-coloured dumplings, buns, drinks and more:
Of course, this isn’t going to come cheap — each pretty basket is going to cost you around HK$49 to HK$99 (S$8.50 – S$17.19):
This is probably not the full menu, though.
But is the price worth it?
This is what one Instagrammer wrote:
“It’s not tasty, but I’m very happy~”
Another said they got free stuff like coasters, fans, and cups:
Besides the current Sailor Moon theme, Dim Sum Icon is known for other themes, such as, Spongebob and Garfield:
Address: L308, 3/F, The ONE, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Opening Hours: 11am to 11pm daily
