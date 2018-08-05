Driver shares video of Punggol road rage, but criticised for making situation worse

Sharing videos online of unpleasant encounters on the road is the norm these days to gain sympathy and support.

However, the court of public opinion might have a different view.

Facebook page Roads.sg shared a video on Aug. 5 of a “road rage” incident that occurred at Sing See Soon Nursery and Florist at Punggol East Road.

The caption read:

“The road rage driver was not able to get into the nursery and wanted us to reverse our car to the main road which is dangerous for us. Since there are a lot of trucks plying Punggol East Road. Moreover, we have a 6-month-old baby in the car. He alighted his car and started scolding vulgarity. After he reversed passed us he suddenly got out of his car and jumped onto ours. My son is only 6 months old and he got traumatised by this incident. I am really very mad! I have filed a police report on this incident.”

According to Roads.sg, the incident took place on Aug. 4 at 1.40pm. The identity of those involved have been blurred as a police report has been made.

What happened

The video begins with some helpful scene-setting.

From the dashcam of the second car, we can see that the driver of the first car is having some trouble with the IU reader at the gantry, as he’s leaning out to fiddle with it.

Apparently unable to gain entry, the first car tries to reverse, with the driver signalling to the car behind.

A male voice can be heard saying:

“Wah piang eh, what are you trying to do?”

The second car does not move back far enough for the first car to make a turn, prompting the driver in the first car to open his door and gesture at the second car.

The driver gets out and approaches the driver’s window of the second car. The man in the second car can be heard saying:

“Can’t you move over to the other side, so I can go in!”

He also adds:

“Can’t you just drive a car without…tiny brain? [BLEEP BLEEP]”

The driver of the first car gets back in his vehicle. A female voice in the second car then says:

“I don’t want to move leh, I don’t want to move. You tell me I don’t want move lor, I don’t want to move… you wait for me, I wait for you lor.”

The driver of the first car manages to reverse to the lane on the left. The camera then switches to a view from the back of the second car. It captures the driver of the first car getting out again, and running towards the back of the second car.

He kicks the second car and jumps on the back.

The female voice says:

“Don’t go, don’t go. We call the police.”

The occupants in the second car get out and approach the first car.

They hold on to the car door to prevent the driver of the first car from closing it.

The first car tries to reverse, with the door still open and the man from the second car still holding on to it.

The man from the second car slams the door of the first car, letting it stop — ironically, just as huge truck passes by in the background, narrowly avoiding crashing into the first car.

If you’ll recall the Facebook caption, apparently written by an occupant of the second car, said they did not want to reverse in the first place as they were afraid of trucks on the road behind them.

Reactions

Most Facebook users agreed that the driver of the first car was wrong for physically lashing out at the second car:

However, they also felt that the occupants of the second car, with the dashcam, could have easily prevented the situation from escalating.

With a little bit of consideration and cool heads on both sides, perhaps this incident could have been resolved quickly and peacefully.

Instead we have a police report, a video shared online, and hundreds of critical comments.

Maybe it’s a Singaporean thing.

You can watch the full video below:

