S’pore Redditor shares why NDP volunteering is painful, yet he’ll do it again in a heartbeat

Volunteering at the National Day Parade (NDP) is not an easy job.

Yet, it is the work they do which forms the backbone of the NDP experience for the public.

For these are the people who, according to the Heartware Network National Day Parade 2018 Hospitality Management Factsheet for Leaders and Volunteers:

Direct the crowd from the MRT stations to the site of the parade

Check the spectators’ tickets and facilitate their entry into the premises

Help people locate their seats

Distribute funpacks

Deployed to primary schools to bring students to the parade site

What’s more, this is a role that they perform not just for the actual NDP itself, but also for the two previews, and three National Education(NE) Shows where the NDP preview is reserved for students.

That makes it a total of six times and 72 hours they have to work for, given that each time, they are deployed for up to 12 hours.

In total, the number of people they have to direct, usher, and facilitate can potentially reach up to 150, 000.

And this does not include the training that they have to undergo beforehand, along with the three combined rehearsals that they need to attend.

All in all, it is a process that requires a lot of hard work and selflessness on the part of the volunteers for our country’s most important national event.

Redditor speaks up about volunteering experiences

On August 5, a reddit thread titled “Life of an NDP volunteer” was started by user OohEehOohAhAhh, where he shared about his experiences working as an NDP volunteer for the past two years.

In his post, OohEehOohAhAhh lays out the challenges he’s faced, along with the little gestures that makes his job much more bearable and why he still continues to volunteer.

Significant portion of the job’s challenge is from the public

Much of the job involves handling the public and it is from here that the greatest challenges and worst experiences stem from.

The biggest complaint OohEehOohAhAhh had was about the frustrations in dealing with the crowd at ticketing.

There were the complaints about things that were outside of the volunteers’ control, such as the length of the queue for the toilet.

And there were complaints about the most banal of issues, like the way in which the tickets were torn.

All of which add up over an intense span of two hours where volunteers must continuously usher the crowd into the stadium.

The biggest source of grief however, came from dealing with large families, due to their tendency to hand over all of their tickets to the volunteer while the rest of their family is still scattered around the queue.

This results in the entire queue getting delayed in order to let the family reunite since no one is allowed in without a ticket.

And it is a pain that can be greatly compounded by people who put all of their tickets in a bag and expect the volunteer to sift through the bag in order to dig out the tickets.

On top of that, volunteers who are stationed at the ticketing point don’t actually get to see the actual parade itself. At any point in time.

Above all, OohEehOohAhAhh states that as the volunteers are “nobodies” and not actually part of the NDP committee, there is a limit to how far they can help the public, even though they will try their best.

But it’s the small gestures that count

Even so, not everyone in the crowd is bad.

As OohEehOohAhAhh notes, there are people who thank the volunteers after the show is over and it makes a lot of difference in breaking the exhausting monotony of the post-parade work in showing the crowd out.

And occasionally, there is that one grateful gesture which goes a long way in making all the difference.

Which is why he’ll continue volunteering

For all of the terrible experiences for OohEehOohAhAhh, volunteering for NDP is something he will continue to do so.

In his own words:

Plus, there will always be other volunteers who will join too, for their own reasons, from attaining a better School Graduation Certificate (SGC) to hoping to watch the parade themselves.

In any case, they all deserved to be treated a little better, considering the massive amount of time and effort they put in to make our NDP a more enjoyable experience.

PS: Ticketing point not mentioned on the map is false

One tip OohEehOohAhAhh mentioned in his post was that not all of the ticketing points are listed on the map.

This is false however. The ticketing point via the Esplanade mall can be seen on the ticket advisory map as shown below:

Top Image from ndpeeps Instagram.