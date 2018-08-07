Back
﻿

Random S’porean stuff to feel for because Aug. 9 is almost here

Shed a tear. Or two.

Tan Xing Qi |Sponsored | August 7, 2018 @ 07:15 pm

Just because it’s August and since you can’t really run away from the aural assault that is National Day songs, here’s something for you to read and feel proud of the country.

Singapore Passport

This is something we take for granted because we are so used to travelling to countries visa-free.

Just to reiterate, our Singapore passport is joint number one with Japan in this year’s passport index, which means visa-free access to 180 countries.

Which also means Singaporeans can continue to be consumed by wanderlust.

Sheer number of hawker stalls

Yes, one blue pin represents one hawker centre.

Suffice to say, we have more than enough hawker centres to keep our tum-tum warm (the number of stalls stands at more than 13,000 and that’s based on stats collected till 2014).

You can keep collecting Michelin stars but any Singaporean can tell you that the real stars are affordable, tasty fares like roti prata, nasi padang and chicken rice.

Stuff yourself silly at less than S$10? Yes, please.

Safe night runs

Try not to run at the dark spots.

A true mark of a safe country isn’t just based on stats (y’know, lies, damned lies and statistics); it is how you can go for runs even in the dead of the night.

But if you really want to know, research firm Gallup reported that 94 percent of adults here feel safe walking alone at night, compared with the global average of 68 percent.

And if you run at park connectors, paths are well-lit and you can be sure that you are not the only crazy person pounding pavements at that hour.

Of course, common sense must prevail. Follow the light and you will be okay.

Mobile data

Nothing to do? Play MapleStory M.

It’s very likely you are reading this on your mobile device because +65 is very well-connected.

According to United Kingdom-based wireless technology company OpenSignal, Singaporeans can access LTE (or 4G) connection more than 80 percent of the time.

And if all else fails, we can tap on some reliable 3G network.

Oh, and to quote OpenSignal:

“Very few countries can come close to matching in Singapore in mobile broadband speed.”

No wonder, our necks hurt.

SIA is world’s best. After 10 years.

To celebrate the win, here’s a chio photo of a SIA plane.

This may come as a surprise but our national carrier has not been world best for 10 years running.

Yes, the last time we won, Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 just opened for business.

We guess we kinda assumed that with that kind of top-notch service and popular air routes, SIA should always be numero uno.

But no, it’s tough. And even tougher to beat those gulf airlines okay (Other than a sole win by Asiana in 2010 and Cathay Pacific, the other winners were either Qatar or Emirates)?

Changi Airport. Best airport.

Photo courtesy of CAG

For six years running, Changi Airport is the best airport in the world.

This is also the first time an airport has been voted the Best Airport six years running.

In total, this is the ninth time that Changi Airport has picked up this top international title since it was introduced in 2000.

No wonder, Singaporeans can identify it by its “smell”.

And finally…

Since it’s National Day, here’s a National Day promo:

Get up to S$100 cash credit and 3,000 KrisFlyer miles when you sign up for the KrisFlyer UOB Debit Card and Account.

Earn up to 5.4 KrisFlyer miles per dollar spent and complimentary travel perks with the debit card and account that are miles ahead.

More details here.

 

This sponsored post is brought to you by KrisFlyer UOB Debit Card and Account, who wishes everyone a happy National Day!

About Tan Xing Qi

Xing Qi deals T-Shirts to unsuspecting Singaporeans through a roadside stall, which, ironically, is not a physical stall.

 

