Viral WhatsApp video shows pork in halal chiller at Northpoint City’s FairPrice

Under the halal diet, Muslims are not allowed to consume non-halal slaughtered meat, alcohol, and pork.

Pork stored in same chiller as halal meat

Which was why, when a video of pork in a chiller meant for halal meat was uploaded to Facebook on Aug 14, it went viral with more than 400 shares (at time of writing):

The video, which Facebook user Sarri Maria sourced from WhatsApp, also shows a basket of halal fresh chicken packed as FairPrice’s Pasar line.

This led Sarri to believe that the incident probably happened in one of FairPrice’s outlets.

Mixed reactions

Since the video has gone viral, some Muslims have urged for the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) to take actions.

However, given the non-trustworthy nature of viral WhatsApp videos, some Facebook users were pretty apprehensive.

Happened in North Point City’s FairPrice

Alas, the video isn’t fake news.

Speaking to Mothership, a spokesperson from FairPrice confirmed that the video was taken on August 13 in their Northpoint City store.

Wrongly stored by supplier

The outlet has two chillers — one for halal items and the other for non-halal items.

As the non-halal chiller was being serviced that morning, the non-halal produce was wrongly stored in the halal chiller by a supplier for 30 minutes.

This, however, is not in line with FairPrice’s guidelines:

“We have strict guidelines in managing halal products and this is not in accordance to our practice. We do not condone such action and will follow-up with the supplier.”

All affected halal items discarded

To remedy the situation, the spokesperson said that they have discarded all of the affected halal items, despite them not having any physical contact with the non-halal produce.

The chiller has also been cleaned in accordance to the ritual advised by MUIS.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and concerns caused in this isolated incident. We have also reminded all staff as well as our suppliers to adhere to our guidelines when handling halal products.”

This is their statement in full:

