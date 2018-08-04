Pop-up bar at Emily Hill lets you trade in used cans & bottles for free beer

No, this is not click bait.

You can really get free beer when you recycle glass/plastic bottle or aluminium at a pop-up bar located at Kult Kafe located on Emily Hill.

And tomorrow (Aug 5, 2018) is your last day to get a cold one.

A sustainable pop-up bar

To live up to its message of leading a greener lifestyle, the entire Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) pop-up bar — seats, bars and all — was built using 1,750 beer crates and other repurposed materials.

Heck, it’s even powered by solar energy.

How do I get free beer?

On to the gist of the story:

Visitors can either bring recyclables such as a glass, plastic bottle or aluminium drink can in exchange a free bottle of Tiger Beer (640ml). This is limited to one bottle per person.

Besides the collected items, all glass bottles used at the event will be recycled too. Random fun fact you can use at a bar: Recycling a Tiger glass bottle saves enough energy to power a computer for nearly half an hour.

Here are some specific examples of the tokens for a bottle of free beer:

If one is not enough for you, get another free bottle of beer if you can differentiate non-recyclables from recyclables.

What’s the fun without some snacks? Win a game of ring toss and get some snacks to go with your cold ones.

Sustainability initiatives showcased at the bar

Since you are there and with free beer in hand, check out some interesting facts about how Tiger Beer is produced with the help of 8,038 solar panels supplying 20 percent of the energy at the brewery (and thus “brewed by the sun”).

Details of the event:

A Pop-up Bar

Date: Aug 3 to 5, 2018 (Friday to Sunday)

Time: 7pm – 11pm (Fri & Sat), 3pm – 7pm (Sun)

Venue: Kult Kafe (Emily Hill, 11 Upper Wilkie Road, Singapore 228120)

Free entry.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page