PM Lee opens massive community centre for Nee Soon GRC MP, a potential SMC fight next GE?

Who is Henry Kwek?

He is the first-term, lowkey Nee Soon GRC MP who has been quietly building the community in the Kebun Baru area (near Ang Mo Kio) over the past three years.

His efforts have culminated in the grand opening of a four-storey community centre on Aug. 26 that looks like a shopping centre in this sleepy part of Ang Mo Kio.

Eateries (Burger King, Domino’s), gym, rooftop BBQ pits, senior care centre, pre-school facilities, and culinary studios are now available in the newest CC in Singapore.

In fact, its grand opening is anything but lowkey.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Kwek’s GRC “neighbour”, was the guest-of-honour.

Almost all of Nee Soon GRC MPs — Home Affairs and Law Minister (and Kwek’s GRC anchor minister) K Shanmugam, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and MP Lee Bee Wah — were present.

An estimated 1,500 residents attended the opening in the morning, with programmes and activities running the whole afternoon.

The size of the crowd showed the mobilising ability of Kwek.

Before entering politics, the 41-year-old Stanford University-educated businessman used to be the branch secretary (the most senior grassroots leader) for Shanmugam at Chong Pang.

So why are so many Ministers and MPs present at a CC opening in the north of Singapore?

We are not entirely sure, but we can make a few guesses.

It’s really the facilities

It’s a reunion of former PAP MPs

Kwek invited his predecessors, Inderjit Singh and Umar Abdul Hamid to the opening.

In fact, Kwek paid tribute to Inderjit in his speech:

“[O]n behalf of the community, I would like to thank my predecessor Mr Inderjit Singh, who is here today, for initiating the CC redevelopment. (applause) I would also like to thank our donors, partners, and volunteers for making our new CC a reality”.

Before Kwek, Inderjit was the constituency MP for 19 years.

In one of his valedictory interviews as an Ang Mo Kio GRC MP, Inderjit told Today that he had “built a lot of relationship with my residents and my grassroot leaders” for 21 years since he became the second advisor to Kebun Bahru in 1994.

Since his retirement, the former four-term MP has raised eyebrows among the People’s Action Party stalwarts for his very public and sometimes critical comments on politics and policies.

But his presence today indicates his support for his understudy.

And this support will come in handy in the next General Election, as the former MP continues to be popular on the ground, with several residents queuing up to take some photos with him.

PM Lee wants to show his support

Everyone knows that PM Lee has a busy schedule.

We may be over-reading this, but his presence in a constituency that is not part of Ang Mo Kio GRC may mean one thing.

Kwek’s constituency could be a single member constituency in the next GE.

In his speech at the Parliamentary debate on President’s Address two years ago, PM Lee informed the house that he would instruct the next Electoral Boundaries Review Committee to “reduce the average size of GRCs further, and to create more SMCs”.

PM Lee added that SMCs “give the MP direct responsibility for everything that happens in his constituency”.

With more constituencies becoming SMCs, Kwek’s constituency, after receiving PM Lee’s latest endorsement, is likely to be one of the top picks by political pundits to be an SMC.

Or maybe Shanmugam was just returning the favour three years ago, which is to invite PM Lee back to Kebun Baru.

And since we are in the mood of remembering the past, PM Lee also attended the opening of a CC that is not in Ang Mo Kio GRC in 2014.

And that first-term MP went on to beat a Workers’ Party candidate with a solid result of 65.58 percent.

Photos by Angela Lim