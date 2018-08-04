DBS PayLah! user PM Lee: DBS has made the lives of ordinary S’poreans better

Although it is Singapore’s 53rd birthday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been a serial guest of honour at golden jubilees this year.

Three jubilees in fact.

Earlier this year, he attended the 50th anniversary of Keppel Corporation and Jurong Town Corporation.

But the highlight must have been this special musical that celebrated DBS’ 50th anniversary at the Capitol Theatre.

In his speech (Aug 4), PM Lee spoke about how DBS has always supported the nation’s development agenda since its founding in 1968.

DBS began in 1968

PM Lee recounted how DBS was set up with a national purpose in 1968.

The bank played a crucial role in Singapore’s early industrialisation by “[providing] financing for industries” and “[convincing] multinational corporations to set up manufacturing plants in Singapore.”

It has also gone global by establishing an extensive network of operations with a presence in 18 markets.

However, despite its international outlook, PM Lee noted that DBS has “always focused on bringing greater value to customers.”

Improving lives of S’poreans

PM Lee highlighted some instances where DBS has touched the lives of ordinary Singaporeans.

He cited the example of the bank’s merger with POSB in 1998, where the POSB brand name was retained and re-launched with the POSB National School Savings Campaign.

This savings campaign still remains relevant to children today.

Additionally, the bank made itself more inclusive by waiving the account balance fall-below fees, he said.

This “has helped children, the elderly, full-time National Servicemen and recipients of public assistance have access to banking services.”

PM Lee is a PayLah! user

In his speech, we learn that PM Lee is a DBS customer and a PayLah! user (a personal mobile wallet which allows users to perform fund transfers via a mobile number.)

In fact, PM Lee remarked that the app has improved over time, to laughter among the audience:

“I told him (DBS CEO, Piyush Gupta): ‘I am one of your customers!’ And the app has improved considerably!”

The future of the banking landscape remains uncertain but PM Lee is “glad that DBS continues to innovate” with digital banking.

Next 50 years

When DBS celebrates its centenary, PM Lee “[does] not expect [himself] to be attending [their] celebrations.”

However, he expressed his wishes for the bank to continue building up a “venerable tradition” and to “keep itself current”over the next five decades.

And given the important role that DBS has played in the growth of Singapore thus far, he hopes that it will continue to nurture the companies of the future:

“I hope that by your centenary year, we will not just be celebrating the centenaries of long established companies in Singapore. We should also be celebrating companies who are today still small and unnoticed, or perhaps not even born yet, who over the next half century will become great companies too and even unicorns, helped by DBS along the way.”

Top photo courtesy of DBS.