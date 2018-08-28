Handmade Hello Kitty, Gudetama, LINE bear buns & more from S$3.30 in S’pore

For people who go weak in the knees for anything cute, here’s something you need to try.

Cartoon-inspired buns

Baos are typically plain white steamed buns with various fillings.

However, pop-up concept Paulicious has adorable handmade buns that come in various cartoon characters.

For example, one of their bestsellers includes the chocolate almond lava bun, which comes in the form of Brown the LINE bear:

There are also other cartoon characters like Doraemon, which comes in pandan kaya flavour, and Hello Kitty, which is filled with lotus paste.

More famous characters include Rilakkuma, Gudetama, and Crayon Shin-chan:

Fruit-shaped buns

In case eating the heads of cartoon characters is too grotesque for you, there are other options like a durian-flavoured buns shaped as durians, or peach-shaped buns with salted egg yolk filling.

Here’s their menu for more of their flavours:

However, it seems that not all cartoon characters are on the menu, so they may be seasonal items.

Three for S$10

Before you get distracted by how cute they are, do take note that you will have to steam the buns first before gobbling it all up.

The buns are sold as sets at three for S$10 or seven for S$20.

As they don’t have a shop of their own, you will have to keep up with their Facebook and Instagram accounts to look out for new seasonal flavours as well as their whereabouts.

Paulicious has been to food events in malls such as the Raffles Xchange, Takashimaya Food Hall and Compass One.

P/s: As of the time of writing, they’re currently at Singapore Expo Hall 5 as part of the World Food Fair.

