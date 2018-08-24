Official One Piece exhibition coming to Resorts World Sentosa museum Nov. 27, 2018 – Jan. 1, 2019

Great news, One Piece fans!

In an announcement on the official Japanese One Piece portal site, the Hello, One Piece exhibition will make its way to Singapore this November.

This is an official exhibition that is presented by Eichiiro Oda, the manga creator.

20th-anniversary celebration

First displayed in Malaysia last year as part of the manga’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, the exhibition is currently on a tour around Japan.

Fans can look forward to reliving the most iconic scenes from the manga, including protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s most iconic phrases:

Original illustrations and panels in colour will allow you to immerse yourself deeply into their world:

And if you’re curious as to how Oda-sensei‘s desk looks like, well, you can see it up close for yourself in this replica of his own work desk, and see his attention to detail in the process of creating his illustrations.

Still wanna get even deeper into Oda-sensei’s psyche? Try out the VR exhibit where it’ll allow you to explore what’s in his mind-boggling head.

Merchandise

It’s not confirmed as of yet whether official exhibition merchandise will be made available as of yet, but here’s what’s being sold in the exhibitions in Japan, to whet your appetite.

Time and date

Date: November 27, 2018 to January 1, 2019

Venue: Maritime Experiential Museum, Resorts World Sentosa

Opening hours: 10 am to 7:30 pm daily, last entry 7 pm.

Top image via Hello, One Piece exhibition website