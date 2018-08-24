fbpx

﻿

Official One Piece exhibition coming to Resorts World Sentosa museum Nov. 27, 2018 – Jan. 1, 2019

Arittake no yume wo kakiatsumeeeeee.

Guan Zhen Tan |Kayla Wong | August 24, 2018 @ 02:39 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Great news, One Piece fans!

In an announcement on the official Japanese One Piece portal site, the Hello, One Piece exhibition will make its way to Singapore this November.

This is an official exhibition that is presented by Eichiiro Oda, the manga creator.

20th-anniversary celebration

First displayed in Malaysia last year as part of the manga’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, the exhibition is currently on a tour around Japan.

Fans can look forward to reliving the most iconic scenes from the manga, including protagonist  Monkey D. Luffy’s most iconic phrases:

 

Screenshot via Hello, One Piece exhibition website

Original illustrations and panels in colour will allow you to immerse yourself deeply into their world:

Image may contain: 1 person, indoor
Photo via 颱風大肆虐’s Facebook post
Image with no description
Screenshot via Hello, One Piece exhibition website

 

And if you’re curious as to how Oda-sensei‘s desk looks like, well, you can see it up close for yourself in this replica of his own work desk, and see his attention to detail in the process of creating his illustrations.

Image with no description
Screenshot via Hello, One Piece exhibition website

Still wanna get even deeper into Oda-sensei’s psyche? Try out the VR exhibit where it’ll allow you to explore what’s in his mind-boggling head.

Image with no description
Screenshot via Hello, One Piece exhibition website

Merchandise

It’s not confirmed as of yet whether official exhibition merchandise will be made available as of yet,  but here’s what’s being sold in the exhibitions in Japan, to whet your appetite.

Screenshot via Hello, One Piece exhibition website

Time and date

Date: November 27, 2018  to January 1, 2019

Venue: Maritime Experiential Museum, Resorts World Sentosa

Opening hours: 10 am to 7:30 pm daily, last entry 7 pm.

Top image via Hello, One Piece exhibition website

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

