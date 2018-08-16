Chinese netizens applaud NZ’s ban on sale of homes to Chinese & other foreigners. Here’s why.

Yesterday, August 15, the New Zealand government announced a ban on the sale of existing houses to most foreigners in order to curb a sharp rise in housing rises.

Advertisement

Fears over unaffordable housing for locals

According to Reuters, New Zealand has been trying to deal with a housing crunch that has seen average prices in the largest city Auckland almost double in the past decade.

Rising housing prices have spurred concerns that foreign investors are making housing unaffordable for ordinary citizens — high rates of homelessness exist in the island country.

The new law, expected to take effect within a few weeks, is seen as a significant step to tackle the problem.

Chinese netizens applaud NZ government’s move

According to Statistics New Zealand, the majority of overseas buyers in New Zealand were from China and neighbouring Australia.

While Australians are exempt from the ban (and Singaporeans as well) due to existing trade agreements, the Chinese are not.

There have been stories of wealthy Chinese buyers outbidding New Zealanders on suburban homes in Auckland, where many property transfers involving foreigners took place, according to Associated Press.

A quick trawl on the Chinese ‘Intranet’ has given us a glimpse into the reaction of the Chinese, or at the very least, Chinese netizens, with regards to the move.

Advertisement

In stark contrast to past nationalistic outbursts that we might have grown accustomed to, many are in favour of the move:

I support New Zealand’s move.

I agree. Locals need to have homes to live in.

Government with a heart.

Chinese property speculators are unwelcome wherever they go. New Zealand understands this, but Chinese themselves would never understand it. Without the ban, New Zealand would just become another one of China’s islands within a few years.

Wealthy Chinese that go abroad are really like locusts. Wherever they go, they leave destruction in their wake, and are detested by others.

We can’t let these self-centred and mercenary people wreck havoc anymore in this world!

However, not everyone is pleased with the move.

If these rich Chinese can’t buy houses in New Zealand, they would simply continue buying houses in mainland China and push up property prices here.

Advertisement

Rich Chinese will simply go elsewhere

Indeed, Chinese nationals with the extra cash to spare would most probably go to some other liveable city and buy the property there.

Already, Chinese buyers have flocked all over the world, such as the US, UK and Greece, to snap up residential property, despite it being theoretically illegal for them to move money out of China to buy property.

And according to Sina Finance, Southeast Asia is fast becoming the latest property buying ground for Chinese flush with cash.

What about Singapore?

Well, the city-state is also gaining popularity fast among wealth Chinese investors due to its world-class health facilities and international schools. In addition, Mandarin is one of its four official languages.

Nevertheless, the pushback against such Chinese property speculators is increasingly apparent.

For instance, in response to rising Chinese inflows over the recent years, Australia and Canada are among a growing number of countries which are making it more difficult and expensive for foreign property buyers to buy property within their own countries.

In Singapore’s case, it has introduced a slew of property-cooling measures over the last decade to prevent a property bubble. Foreigners purchasing properties had to pay a 10 per cent Additional Buyer Stamp Duty (ABSD) in 2011. As of July 2018, this has increased to 20 per cent.

Top image via China Newsweek