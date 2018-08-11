17 things about NDP 2018 that will make you laugh, cry or sigh

Another year, another National Day Parade.

You might have noticed that this year’s parade has been toned down, but it hit the right notes for some in its earnestness and sincerity.

Nevertheless, we’ve compiled the quirky, funny and slightly odd moments just for you.

1. Gurmit Singh’s triumphant return as host

The parade kicked off with a skit involving Gurmit Singh running late for this year’s parade.

It also involved cameos by mrbrown a.k.a Lee Kin Mun and Team Strong Silvers, a group of active senior citizens who gamely carried Gurmit for a short distance.

Needless to say, it was a welcomed return for one of Singapore’s most recognisable hosts.

Hilarious segment involving #NDP2018 co-host Gurmit Singh trying his best to make his way to the Floating Platform to host the show. Is this what our future will look like without private hire services? pic.twitter.com/FTw9VBbHS2 — Eisen (@eisen) August 9, 2018

2. Singaporeans know the lyrics. Somewhat.

The hosts played a game with the audiences, where they would play one part of an NDP theme song, stop the song at a certain verse and the audience member has to finish the sentence.

It got a teeny bit awkward.

3. Fashionable Ministers

As with past years, the ministers were all decked out in a medley of red and white, in different combinations.

Some went for a safe polo tee, while others have white shirts emblazoned with loud and proud red designs.

Queuing up to join the audience soon. #ndp2018 pic.twitter.com/cRuLyo6N1e — Baey Yam Keng 马炎庆 (@YamKeng) August 9, 2018

Respect for the MPs who went for batik instead of boring red polo Ts #ndp2018 — Ng Yi-Sheng (@yishkabob) August 9, 2018

4. Lions and Masters of the Sea

Crowd-favourite Red Lions flew into the arena with much applause, while the Naval Divers plunged from the skies into to our waters with flippers, no less.

The ministers were enthralled, naturally.

There was also a reference to the naval divers being the “masters of the sea”, which jogged the memory of older Singaporeans who recall that one classic line Margaret Chan said:

#NDP2018 will these masters of the sea naval divers crush any cockroaches? — Red Dot Oz (@RedDot_Oz) August 9, 2018

5. Kopitiam and Popular marching contingents

For the marching contingents that involved different companies, Singaporeans noticed that Keppel laid low this year after the fallout that from their NDP cheer.

Other contingents who were at the parade such as Kopitiam and Popular slipped into the social media spotlight.

WHY IS KOPITIAM MARCHING? DID SOMEONE LEAVE A TRAY AT THE FLOATING PLATFORM? #NDP2018 — Sam See (@MrSamSee) August 9, 2018

6. Chan Mali Chan, hoi… hey?

When Chan Mali Chan’s chorus came on, most of us were taken aback that instead of a throaty “hoi hoi”, performers sang “hey hey” instead.

HOI!!! WHY IS IT NOT HOI HOI?!?!? #NDP2018 — sanzochan | punster (@sanzochan) August 9, 2018

Not the same to us, at least.

7. National anthem Shenanigans

For those of us who haven’t been singing the national anthem since we left secondary school, singing it now only reminds us of our tone-deafness or cluelessness.

After all these years, I still can’t hit so many of the notes in the national anthem 😂 #NDP2018 — ♚DaN♔ (@BoboLemonz) August 9, 2018

Should do a guess the lyrics for Majulah Singapura la. Some still don't know bersatu or berseru comes first #ndp2018 #sg53 — Adil Rosli عادل‎ (@AdilBandung) August 9, 2018

8. Oldest violinist vs younger rapper

Last year, we had the guitar-playing Grandma Mary.

This year, we have Julai Tan, 93-year old violinist who performed with local jazz icon Jeremy Monteiro on the piano.

At 93 years old, Julai Tan is the oldest performer tonight at the NDP. #WeAreSingapore #NDP2018 Watch LIVE: https://t.co/Z0w6ADb86O pic.twitter.com/w6UeLP6yxT — Mediacorp Channel 5 (@mediacorpCh5) August 9, 2018

Two local acts, Aisyah Aziz and TheLionCityBoy a.k.a Kevin Lester were also featured at this point.

While Aisyah’s breathy vocals were impressive, some had mixed feelings over the rap.

Yup, the rap to ruin it all. #NDP2018 — Måx (@maxtrimblr) August 9, 2018

But there were also Singaporeans who enjoyed Lester’s performance.

My wife just discovered Singapore’s burgeoning rap / hip-hop scene. Thanks, #NDP2018! — Jowell Tan (@jwlltn) August 9, 2018

9. President Halimah’s arrival

This would arguably be the most exciting thing about National Day parade this year, with President Halimah Yacob making her first appearance as president at the parade.

Singapore's first woman President, Mdm Halimah Yacob inspecting the Guard of Honour at #NDP2018 #SG53

LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/9VuP2lHNM8 pic.twitter.com/OdenxhsxXZ — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) August 9, 2018

Her red garb got some attention from viewers too.

Her first inspection of the guards of honour turned out to be very interesting, and Singaporeans applauded the choice of guards she spoke to.

As expected, President Halimah Yacob's inspection was quite politically correct – she stopped to chat with a Sikh, a Chinese male, a Chinese female, and a Malay (I think). #NDP2018 pic.twitter.com/a2OCP2rioI — Eisen (@eisen) August 9, 2018

And of course, since we can’t hear anything that was mentioned in the conversation, Singaporeans tried their hand at guessing what she said or asked.

"Dah makan belum? Ahhh. Penat Diri? Memang lah" – President Halimah yacob #NDP2018 — Cool Cool Cool (@NoorDoubt) August 9, 2018

10. Boo Junfeng’s heartfelt film

The film that was woven between acts in the parade was directed by critically-acclaimed local director Boo Junfeng.

The stories featured revolve around four moving stories of Singaporeans, which touched many viewers with its frank, sincere approach.

Kudos to director Boo Junfeng for using the massive platform of #NDP2018 to put forth something so viscerally emotional, uplifting, and inclusive of the ordinary Singaporean and their problems. — Tat Tong 唐達 (@t2tattong) August 9, 2018

But of course, you got to give it to Singaporeans for finding humour in even the pivotal emotional scenes:

“Math Test -> 4/30” honestly same kid. Even with a textbook 🙃 #NDP2018 — Ben (@NEB_jammin) August 9, 2018

Or inspiration in a former samsui woman’s simple, no-nonsense advice:

“if you have to eat rice, eat rice”

my new life motto #ndp2018 — bel 🍋 ; 163 (@straymixtape) August 9, 2018

Not all of them resonated with the viewers, however, especially that of Cai Yinzhou’s story of helping foreign workers with free haircuts.

So the hair cut thing was BASED ON A REAL STORY?! Okay so I feel like that’s kinda sweet but man the storyline done was kinda shallow as hell? #ndp2018 — flower deployer (@blackadlerqueen) August 9, 2018

In case you didn’t know, Cai is behind Geylang Adventures, which runs Back Alley Barbers as a mainstay project, offering free haircuts to migrant workers and the poor, which also lends itself as an avenue for conversations and friendships.

11. The Tampines father-son busker duo

One of the four stories included that of busker Mashruddin Saharuddin and his son Nizaruddin, who are well-known in the Tampines area.

For Tampinesians and Singaporeans by and large, seeing them go from Tampines to The Float was deeply moving, and well-deserved.

From Tampines MRT station to The Float – a true NDP story.#NDP2018 pic.twitter.com/bAb2xayNJW — Marco Sparmberg (@MarcoSparmberg) August 9, 2018

Nizaruddin’s appearance also reminded others of the musician Hector from Disney’s CoCo.

Given that the movie also centered around familial relationships and music, that comparison couldn’t have been more poignant.

12. Hands-on bodyguard

Taking care of the president is hard work, especially when everyone wants to shake hands with the president.

Our President, Mdm Halimah Yacob, is literally shaking every single performers hand. That stamina. #NDP2018 — Fyra Hilspears (@fyrahilspears) August 9, 2018

When Halimah was due to leave and cameras were still filming away, a bodyguard got a little bit more hands-on than expected, moving the camera away with a bit of force.

BRUH If you could hv went down earlier for just even a sec, you could hv cleared mdm Halimah’s pathway politely & on time, not just push away a professional lens?? #NDP2018 pic.twitter.com/67lGIFiYfh — Haziqisadanceclub (@thehaziq101) August 9, 2018

Poor cameraman.

13. Meme-worthy dances

No bird-flipping kids, but dank ones are aplenty, including this one guy who snuck several “Circle Game” signs during his performance, and one more while the camera closed up to Halimah shaking hands with performers.

Teamy the productive bee wasn’t about to be left behind either, though.

Just look at him and Water Wally killing it on the dance floor.

14. PM Lee taking a photo on his camera while Goh Chok Tong waves his flag

15. Teamwork makes the dream work

Finally, beyond screaming and waving flags, audiences had to form “WE <3 SG” with red and white placards that they were given earlier.

It turned out wonderfully.

16. Local music representation

All in all, while not everyone was a fan of this year’s parade, some were glad that there were a great variety of local acts chosen that were beyond the usual choices.

#NDP2018 low-key glad that The Sam Willows and Nathan Hartono aren't featured singers this year because there are SO many great budding local musicians who need the exposure. — Hui Ying (@messedupfolks) August 9, 2018

#NDP2018 HUGE appreciation for Shak's management fighting to get so much exposure locally and overseas. Think locals would appreciate the new talents for a change, knowing our music scene isn't stagnant. — Hui Ying (@messedupfolks) August 9, 2018

17. Uh, Kpop concert?

K-pop fans saw something else in the light sticks that were given in the goodie bags, however.

Did u guys notice that this year's NDP, they use the colour coordinating lightstick control like what they hv for Kpop concerts? COOL! #ndp2018 — ♛나비라 (@HOT_khunniegirl) August 9, 2018

This year's Singapore National Day funpack has Bubble Lightstick. Now you see why I want it too?@NDPeeps you didn't choose me to watch the parade. Now I can't get it🤷🏻 ARMYs watching it live, y'all need to spread Fake Love & do fan chants. Jk#NDP18 #NDP2018 #WeAreSingapore pic.twitter.com/vEzR1EHzxk — 방탄소년단 지민/OT7/아미, 🇸🇬우기 (@Bts_theetheethe) July 7, 2018

In any case, we hope you enjoyed celebrating our nation’s 53rd birthday together, Singapore.

This is one of the best #NDP performances with great and meaningful storyline. Happy Birthday Singapore! #NDP2018 — أم كلثوم (@YoghurtLemon) August 9, 2018

Top image adapted via screenshots from Toggle