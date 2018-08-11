fbpx

17 things about NDP 2018 that will make you laugh, cry or sigh

NDP was lit.

Guan Zhen Tan | August 11, 2018 @ 12:04 am

Events

Another year, another National Day Parade.

You might have noticed that this year’s parade has been toned down, but it hit the right notes for some in its earnestness and sincerity.

Nevertheless, we’ve compiled the quirky, funny and slightly odd moments just for you.

1. Gurmit Singh’s triumphant return as host

The parade kicked off with a skit involving Gurmit Singh running late for this year’s parade.

It also involved cameos by mrbrown a.k.a Lee Kin Mun and Team Strong Silvers, a group of active senior citizens who gamely carried Gurmit for a short distance.

Needless to say, it was a welcomed return for one of Singapore’s most recognisable hosts.

2. Singaporeans know the lyrics. Somewhat.

The hosts played a game with the audiences, where they would play one part of an NDP theme song, stop the song at a certain verse and the audience member has to finish the sentence.

It got a teeny bit awkward.

3. Fashionable Ministers

As with past years, the ministers were all decked out in a medley of red and white, in different combinations.

Some went for a safe polo tee, while others have white shirts emblazoned with loud and proud red designs.

4. Lions and Masters of the Sea

Crowd-favourite Red Lions flew into the arena with much applause, while the Naval Divers plunged from the skies into to our waters with flippers, no less.

The ministers were enthralled, naturally.

There was also a reference to the naval divers being the “masters of the sea”, which jogged the memory of older Singaporeans who recall that one classic line Margaret Chan said:

5. Kopitiam and Popular marching contingents

For the marching contingents that involved different companies, Singaporeans noticed that Keppel laid low this year after the fallout that from their NDP cheer.

Other contingents who were at the parade such as Kopitiam and Popular slipped into the social media spotlight.

6. Chan Mali Chan, hoi… hey?

When Chan Mali Chan’s chorus came on, most of us were taken aback that instead of a throaty “hoi hoi”, performers sang “hey hey” instead.

Not the same to us, at least.

7. National anthem Shenanigans

For those of us who haven’t been singing the national anthem since we left secondary school, singing it now only reminds us of our tone-deafness or cluelessness.

8. Oldest violinist vs younger rapper

Last year, we had the guitar-playing Grandma Mary.

This year, we have Julai Tan, 93-year old violinist who performed with local jazz icon Jeremy Monteiro on the piano.

Two local acts, Aisyah Aziz and TheLionCityBoy a.k.a Kevin Lester were also featured at this point.

While Aisyah’s breathy vocals were impressive, some had mixed feelings over the rap.

But there were also Singaporeans who enjoyed Lester’s performance.

9. President Halimah’s arrival

This would arguably be the most exciting thing about National Day parade this year, with President Halimah Yacob making her first appearance as president at the parade.

Her red garb got some attention from viewers too.

Her first inspection of the guards of honour turned out to be very interesting, and Singaporeans applauded the choice of guards she spoke to.

And of course, since we can’t hear anything that was mentioned in the conversation, Singaporeans tried their hand at guessing what she said or asked.

10. Boo Junfeng’s heartfelt film

The film that was woven between acts in the parade was directed by critically-acclaimed local director Boo Junfeng.

The stories featured revolve around four moving stories of Singaporeans, which touched many viewers with its frank, sincere approach.

But of course, you got to give it to Singaporeans for finding humour in even the pivotal emotional scenes:

Or inspiration in a former samsui woman’s simple, no-nonsense advice:

Not all of them resonated with the viewers, however, especially that of Cai Yinzhou’s story of helping foreign workers with free haircuts.

In case you didn’t know, Cai is behind Geylang Adventures, which runs Back Alley Barbers as a mainstay project, offering free haircuts to migrant workers and the poor, which also lends itself as an avenue for conversations and friendships.

11. The Tampines father-son busker duo

One of the four stories included that of busker Mashruddin Saharuddin and his son Nizaruddin, who are well-known in the Tampines area.

For Tampinesians and Singaporeans by and large, seeing them go from Tampines to The Float was deeply moving, and well-deserved.

Nizaruddin’s appearance also reminded others of the musician Hector from Disney’s CoCo.

Given that the movie also centered around familial relationships and music, that comparison couldn’t have been more poignant.

12. Hands-on bodyguard

Taking care of the president is hard work, especially when everyone wants to shake hands with the president.

When Halimah was due to leave and cameras were still filming away, a bodyguard got a little bit more hands-on than expected, moving the camera away with a bit of force.

Poor cameraman.

13. Meme-worthy dances

No bird-flipping kids, but dank ones are aplenty, including this one guy who snuck several “Circle Game” signs during his performance, and one more while the camera closed up to Halimah shaking hands with performers.

Teamy the productive bee wasn’t about to be left behind either, though.

Just look at him and Water Wally killing it on the dance floor.

GIF via Toggle

14. PM Lee taking a photo on his camera while Goh Chok Tong waves his flag

GIF via Toggle

15. Teamwork makes the dream work

Finally, beyond screaming and waving flags, audiences had to form “WE <3 SG” with red and white placards that they were given earlier.

It turned out wonderfully.

16. Local music representation

All in all, while not everyone was a fan of this year’s parade, some were glad that there were a great variety of local acts chosen that were beyond the usual choices.

17. Uh, Kpop concert?

K-pop fans saw something else in the light sticks that were given in the goodie bags, however.

In any case, we hope you enjoyed celebrating our nation’s 53rd birthday together, Singapore.

Top image adapted via screenshots from Toggle

