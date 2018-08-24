fbpx

Lady in M’sia finishes Starbucks drink only to find a cockroach in her cup

Eww.

Sulaiman Daud | August 24, 2018 @ 05:03 pm

Imagine ordering your favourite drink at Starbucks, finishing it, then finding a cockroach at the bottom.

It’s enough to make you swear off coffee forever.

Twitter user @ysmnasyh tweeted a picture of her empty Starbucks cup on Aug. 23, with its unfortunate stowaway floating belly-up at the bottom:

Her caption reads:

“Emm hello @StarbucksMY can you explain this (sadface) (grossed-out face) location: starbucks melaka raya (next to Hatten hotel).”

It seems that this unfortunate incident took place in the Malaysian state of Melaka.

In replies, she said that she had ordered an iced mocha (no frappe) and that she had unluckily drank most of the beverage before discovering the unwelcome guest, which she said was a cockroach.

StarbucksMY did get back to her on Aug. 24:

Their tweet reads:

“Hi, thanks for highlighting this issue. We have replied you regarding this on Facebook Messenger. We have forward this to our team and you will be responded (to) as soon as possible.”

One Twitter user suggested asking Starbucks to compensate her with free drinks for a year:

Screen shot from Twitter.

But another guy pointed out:

Screen shot from Twitter.

Top image adapted from @ysmnasyh’s Twitter page.

 

