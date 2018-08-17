fbpx

Back
﻿

On the back of 1 trillion RM debt, M’sian government will forgive RM435 million worth of unpaid traffic fines

Government will take over the Automatic Enforcement System.

Sulaiman Daud | August 17, 2018 @ 07:08 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced on Aug. 17 that all unpaid fines for traffic offences caught by the Automatic Enforcement System (AES) will be written off.

3.1 million unpaid summonses, worth about RM435 million ($145.5 million), will be forgiven by the Pakatan Harapan government as a one-off gesture of goodwill.

This is because the government will take over the operation of the AES from private companies. Said Loke:

“This is a one-off. After Sept 1, JPJ (the Road Transport Department) will fully take over the operations of AES and any summons issued then has to be paid.

There will not be any more such offers or discounts.”

From private to public

The AES was implemented in Sept. 2012 to monitor federal roads, expressways and highways.

It was initially run by two private companiesATES Sdn Bhd and Beta Tegap Sdn Bhd.

Each company invested a sum between RM300 million ($100.4 million) and RM400 million ($133.8 million).

The Pakatan Harapan manifesto mentions “abolishing tolls” under Promise 6:

“The Pakatan Harapan Government will review all highway concession agreements. We will renegotiate to obtain the best value for money for the people so that we can take over the concessions with the ultimate view of abolishing tolls gradually.

We believe that infrastructure like roads and highways are the responsibility of the government for the people.”

However, it did not specifically mention forgiving traffic fines.

Singaporean offenders

According to the Straits Times in Jan. 2017, Singaporeans had accumulated 184,024 unpaid summons since 2010, although it’s unclear how many of those summons came under the AES.

After a crackdown by Malaysian police in Johor in Jan. 2017, 3,275 outstanding summonses from 3,000 Singaporean motorists were settled, with RM200,000 in fines paid.

If you happen to have an unpaid traffic offence caught by the AES, thank your good fortune — and drive more carefully next time.

Top image from Pixabay.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Taxi fare increased in Seoul, South Korea from Feb. 16, 2019

A taxi driver in Seoul earns an average of 2.13 million won (S$2,562) per month.

February 20, 12:49 am

Smoke from passenger's phone clears out MRT train at Dhoby Ghaut, S'poreans guess phone model

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

February 20, 12:16 am

Complaint about man hanging out at S'pore McDonald's in army uniform backfires

When the troll gets told off.

February 19, 11:50 pm

Friday's 2019 Toto Hong Bao Draw snowballs to S$13.6 million

Come on, big money.

February 19, 08:21 pm

Temperatures in Bangkok to rise to 35°C - 38°C from Feb. to May, 2019

Singaporeans might want to take note.

February 19, 07:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close