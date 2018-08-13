fbpx

Mother-son stray dogs found dead in Bedok after hit-&-run, father apparently still looking for them

The three dogs are a tight-knit family.

Fasiha Nazren | August 13, 2018 @ 01:24 pm

Cases of animals caught in hit-and-runs are, sadly, not uncommon.

And not all animals are fortunate enough to be rescued after being involved in such accidents.

Driver runs over pet dog at Sin Ming Drive, reversed to check & drove away

Cat killed after alleged hit-&-run along Upper Bukit Timah Road, license plate found at scene

This, regrettably, includes the lives of two stray dogs in Bedok.

Puppy found dead, mother dog goes missing

On the evening of Aug 7, Fiji, a dog in a Trap-Neuter-Return-Manage site, was found dead at the junction of Bedok Road and Upper Changi Road East.

According to Facebook user Stanley, he was found with a broken lower jaw and bruises on his body.

via Stanley’s Facebook page

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the end of this tragedy.

Witnesses say mother dog found dead days ago

SOSD Singapore posted another Facebook post a few days later, alleging that witnesses had seen a lorry hit the mother, Evian, and the driver did not attempt to help the stray dog.

According to witnesses, workers from a nearby construction site had moved her body to the side of the road and left her there.

However, the current whereabouts of Evian’s body are not known and SOSD Singapore has contacted the National Environment Agency (NEA). 

Evian’s untimely death happened on Aug 4, a few days shy from her son’s accident.

Sad past of three dogs

Evian and Fiji are from a tight-knit family of three, including Fiji’s father, Dasani.

The dogs don’t have any other family members as they have previously been culled.

For as long as they have been together, the family would walk around the vicinity of the NEWater Visitor Centre at Koh Sek Lim Road, which is currently filled with renovation works.

Father dog looks “high and low” for deceased family

Dasani also seems to have narrowly escaped death from a possible hit-and-run previously, as he seemd to have suffered an injury and has healed awkwardly.

via SOSD Singapore’s Facebook page

Since the death of both Evian and Fiji, Dasani was said to have been looking “high and low” for the both of them.

As it isn’t safe for Dasani to be alone after the unfortunate events that had happened to his family, SOSD Singapore is looking to rehome him.

Illegal under Road Traffic Act

According to the Road Traffic Act, it is illegal to not stop and help an animal after an accident. Failure to do so could result in a S$3,000 fine or a jail term of up to a year.

Animals listed in the Act include a dog, horse, ass, mule, sheep, pig, goat or cattle.

Top image via SOSD Singapore’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

