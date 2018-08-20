Migrant workers burn 7th month offerings in S’pore, not sure willingly or coerced
They looked quite happy to be doing it.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
If you’re fortunate enough, the Seventh Month, or Hungry Ghost Festival, shouldn’t yield any strange sights.
The following cross-cultural sight, however, is one to behold:
The video was uploaded to Facebook on Aug. 16, by a Mano Sabani.
The men appeared jovial and smiling as they went about the task, while another man in white and on the camera’s right looked instructive.
Food offerings and candles are seen on the floor next to the bin.
The video’s poster speculated that the workers were probably instructed by their bosses to burn some offerings in their stead:
This reminds us of the time where some Singaporeans paid foreign workers S$5 an hour to queue for bak kwa (barbecued pork) before Chinese New Year.
We can’t answer exactly what’s going on in this case, but you can read more about the festival and its origin below:
S’pore monk answers all your questions about the Hungry Ghost Festival
This is the story of filial piety that gave rise to the modern Hungry Ghost Festival
Dumpster divers in S’pore debate if people should eat Hungry Ghost Festival offerings
Original post:
Top image from video
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.