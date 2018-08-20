fbpx

Back
﻿

Migrant workers burn 7th month offerings in S’pore, not sure willingly or coerced

They looked quite happy to be doing it.

Mandy How | August 20, 2018 @ 06:51 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

If you’re fortunate enough, the Seventh Month, or Hungry Ghost Festival, shouldn’t yield any strange sights.

The following cross-cultural sight, however, is one to behold:

It appears to show a group of migrant workers burning joss paper in metal bins for somebody’s ancestors and/ or hungry ghosts in Singapore.

The video was uploaded to Facebook on Aug. 16, by a Mano Sabani.

The men appeared jovial and smiling as they went about the task, while another man in white and on the camera’s right looked instructive.

Food offerings and candles are seen on the floor next to the bin.

The video’s poster speculated that the workers were probably instructed by their bosses to burn some offerings in their stead:

This reminds us of the time where some Singaporeans paid foreign workers S$5 an hour to queue for bak kwa (barbecued pork) before Chinese New Year.

We can’t answer exactly what’s going on in this case, but you can read more about the festival and its origin below:

S’pore monk answers all your questions about the Hungry Ghost Festival

This is the story of filial piety that gave rise to the modern Hungry Ghost Festival

Dumpster divers in S’pore debate if people should eat Hungry Ghost Festival offerings

Original post:

Top image from video

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Skechers S'pore launching limited edition One Piece collection in March 2019

Coming soon.

February 23, 03:14 am

McDonald’s M'sia launches Chicken Rendang Pie & Salted Caramel Chocolate Pie

Malaysia always better at such promotions.

February 23, 01:49 am

Both winning tickets for the S$13.6 million Toto Hong Bao draw from Yishun

Congrats.

February 22, 11:16 pm

Man caught smuggling 3 puppies under layers of blankets in his car, 1 puppy died

Poor puppy.

February 22, 08:36 pm

Man uploads video of himself turning into the wrong lane, asks S'pore netizens if he's in the wrong

He also got into an argument with a motorcyclist.

February 22, 08:21 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close