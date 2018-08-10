fbpx

Metal pole flies “out of nowhere” & pierces windscreen of vehicle along TPE

Thankfully, the driver was not hurt.

Tanya Ong | August 10, 2018 @ 06:20 pm

According to a Facebook post by Rasyid Epvmc on Aug. 10, a metal pole came flying out of nowhere toward his vehicle, piercing his windscreen.

Pierced through windshield

The incident supposedly happened on Aug. 7, along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Punggol.

Rasyid wrote that he was driving at 70km/h when the metal pole came flying “out of nowhere.”

It is unclear where the metal pole was from.

Photo by Rasyid Epvmc.
Photo by Rasyid Epvmc.

Fortunately, the driver was not hurt and managed to pull over at the road shoulder.

Thankful to have survived

In his post, he pointed out that such accidents “cannot be avoided,” regardless of “how safe we feel when we drive.”

However, he was thankful that he had survived and also reminded everyone to drive safely.

This is his Facebook post:

Dangerous objects

This is not the first time a dangerous object has put the lives of motorists in danger.

Previously, there were allegedly three separate incidents of rocks being thrown onto moving cars on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

And just recently, on June 19, a rock was reportedly seen falling from Clementi flyover, smashing the windscreen of the car.

Sizeable rock thrown from Clementi flyover onto moving car, windscreen smashed

 

Top photo composite image, photos by Rasyid Epvmc.

