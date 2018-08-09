fbpx

McDonald’s Simei counter staff cleans up & replaces child’s spilled drink with a “sincere” smile

Top notch service at McDonald's, no less.

Kayla Wong | August 9, 2018

Regrettably, it’s not every day that we come across *really* good customer service in Singapore.

And even more unfortunately, it’s usually the more notorious incidents that tend to make headlines.

Orchard Gateway dessert shop threatened to sue customer after 2-star review

S’pore bar owner calls customer a ‘special kind of b*tch’ in response to 1-star Facebook review

So when a woman came across an extremely kind staffer at McDonald’s who went the extra mile to make her day even though he did not have to, she took to social media to share her awe with others.

“Smiles sincerely” at customers

In her Facebook post, the lady, Leen Ahmad, said the staff behind the McCafe counter at the McDonald’s outlet beside Simei MRT station smiled at everyone “sincerely”.

The staff, whose name she said is Saiful, also thanked all the customers he served.

Cleaned up mess with a smile

Later, when Leen’s son accidentally spilled his drink and started to cry, she approached Saiful to seek help to clean up the mess before “someone steps on it”.

To her surprise, he came and cleaned up the mess himself, all the while doing it with yet another “sincere smile”.

It wasn’t enough that he did it with nary a word of complaint or a disgruntled expression, he even took the effort to console the young child.

And as if all that was not enough, he even returned with a new drink for the boy, on the house.

Staff “deserves recognition”

Leen Ahmad ended her post by asking other netizens to share it for Saiful “deserves recognition” for his excellent attitude and customer service.

And according to her, she wrote an email complimenting his service, and it has also been acknowledged by McDonald’s:

Give this man a promotion.

The original post was taken down, but here is a screenshot of it:

Top image via Lee Ahmad/FB

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

