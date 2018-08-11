S’pore man looking for driver in Yishun who allegedly knocked over his motorcycle & drove off

A motorcyclist is looking for a driver who was allegedly seen by eyewitnesses knocking over his parked bike and speeding off, in a carpark at Yishun Ring Road.

According to an eyewitness’ account, the dark coloured car’s number plate is S**4789J, and was dropping off a passenger before the incident occurred.

Eyewitness shared what happened with him

Yishun resident Vanga Ganasan, 28, told Mothership that an eyewitness had informed him (after righting his bike and leaving a note on one of its handlebars) that a car had knocked over his motorbike in “broad daylight” before moving off. The driver, he or she claimed, did not stop or attend to it.

Vanga said that according to the eyewitness, the driver was allegedly seen “having difficulties driving” and “looking uncoordinated while speeding off”.

In the police report he made, which was also seen by Mothership.sg, the incident happened some time between 12 noon and 1pm on Wednesday, August 8, according to the eyewitness.

Vanga says he last saw it on Wednesday, August 8 at around 7:30am, while his motorcycle was last parked at the space at Block 615 Yishun Ring Road two days prior at 9pm.

Here are more pictures of Vanga’s fallen motorbike, taken by the eyewitness before righting it for him:

S$3,000 repair bill

Vanga told Mothership he had found his bike’s right side “in a mess” — the hand guard, bike frame, top boxes, fuel tank and windshield (basically the entire right side of his 300kg motorbike) were damaged.

He added that an initial assessment given by an automobile repair shop estimated repairs for the damaged side of his bike to cost around S$3,000, without having looked further for internal damage yet.

However, he said that as the driver is still at large, he cannot send his motorbike in for repairs yet. Vanga says he plans to claim the cost of the damages from the driver if he can track him down.

Wasn’t allowed to view carpark surveillance footage

Vanga told Mothership.sg that although there is surveillance footage of the carpark that is likely to have captured the alleged hit-and-run incident, his request to view it was rejected by the management manning the carpark.

He said the police also requested the footage, and is awaiting a reply from them.

Instead, he was told to go to the police — and he did so that day.

He added that he is pursuing the case not only because of the damages done to his motorbike, but also due to “the fact that [the driver is] out there right now still driving and being a hazard”.

Mothership.sg has contacted the police regarding this incident and will update this article when we hear from them.

Here is Vanga’s Facebook post:

Top image via Vanga Ganasan/FB