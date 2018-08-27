fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sian woman allegedly drove to Woodlands Checkpoint with no travel document

Customs personnel banged hood of car with bare hand.

Belmont Lay | August 27, 2018 @ 10:49 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

At least three videos showing a Malaysia-registered car allegedly trying to breach the Woodlands Checkpoint security have been uploaded on Facebook.

This video, which appears to have been taken from a bus, shows a Malaysian customs personnel banging his fist on the hood of the car, and preventing it from driving forward on the Causeway:

These other two videos show the car breaching the checkpoint from various angles, with one video showing personnel gesticulating at the vehicle for it to stop but to no avail:

Travelling into Singapore

According to the Facebook post, the car was travelling from Johor Bahru into Singapore.

Uploaded together with the videos were two pictures that showed the aftermath of the incident.

One photo is allegedly a mugshot of the female driver, and the other photo is a report by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority Woodlands Command with details of the incident.

The report said the incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, just after 8am.

The date of birth of the driver is indicated in the report. This puts the woman’s age at 51 years old.

It is not known how the videos or report ended up circulating online.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Johor to stop buying treated water from S'pore, says Chief Minister Osman Sapian

Aiming for self-sufficiency.

March 1, 08:32 pm

Cyclist & couple in Audi tussle after alleged traffic collision, police investigating

The cyclist's phone was grabbed a couple of times.

March 1, 07:40 pm

Limited edition McGriddles hoodie being sold on Carousell for up to S$400

You can eat 66 more McGriddles meals with that amount of money.

March 1, 07:30 pm

2 M'sians caught smuggling 3,300 endangered turtles worth S$50,000 off coast of Johor

The turtles are estimated to be worth RM150,000 (S$50,000).

March 1, 07:10 pm

Shanmugam emphasises importance of secularism & fighting foreign interference in domestic politics

Religious harmony must be carefully maintained.

March 1, 06:58 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close