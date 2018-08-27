M’sian woman allegedly drove to Woodlands Checkpoint with no travel document

At least three videos showing a Malaysia-registered car allegedly trying to breach the Woodlands Checkpoint security have been uploaded on Facebook.

Advertisement

This video, which appears to have been taken from a bus, shows a Malaysian customs personnel banging his fist on the hood of the car, and preventing it from driving forward on the Causeway:

These other two videos show the car breaching the checkpoint from various angles, with one video showing personnel gesticulating at the vehicle for it to stop but to no avail:

Advertisement

Travelling into Singapore

According to the Facebook post, the car was travelling from Johor Bahru into Singapore.

Uploaded together with the videos were two pictures that showed the aftermath of the incident.

One photo is allegedly a mugshot of the female driver, and the other photo is a report by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority Woodlands Command with details of the incident.

Advertisement

The report said the incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, just after 8am.

The date of birth of the driver is indicated in the report. This puts the woman’s age at 51 years old.

It is not known how the videos or report ended up circulating online.