M’sian couple’s love with expiry date story winning Internet as it was never meant to be

A Malaysian couple’s love story is breaking the Internet ever since it appeared on Facebook on Monday, Aug. 6.

The tale of love that was meant to expire was posted on an anonymous confession Facebook page, HUCP, which is the Malaysian equivalent of Singapore’s NTU Confessions and NUSWhispers.

Written by the male partner, it tells of how the girl he liked couldn’t be with him because of parental objection over religion and money.

But to savour what they cannot eventually have, the couple went ahead and dated anyways against the girl’s family’s wishes.

However, the couple came up with a short-term plan: They dated with the knowledge and agreement between the two of them that their relationship will end in one year’s time.

Unlike Romeo and Juliet, and a thousand and one other Hollywood movies, true love is just not smooth-sailing in real life.

The couple had their ups and downs, which served as reality checks — despite the fact that their relationship was ticking down. This only added to the mixed feelings.

Eventually, a limited time relationship was too much to bear.

In the midst of the wariness were the unbridled displays of joy and affection, and where the meaning and feeling of true love was to be found.

The moral of the love story appears by the end of the post.

We won’t be spoiling it for you, so you can read the full story below:

This is the story in full:

I had a girlfriend with an expiry date.

No, not that expiry date. She’s still alive.

So, let’s rewind the tape for a moment. We were 4 months into our relationship and were madly in love.

It was the day where I would officially ask her as my girlfriend. I brought her to Genting, hid some semi-wilted flowers in my backpack and interestingly, when I asked her to be my girlfriend – instead of tears of joy, it was tears of sadness.

I found out that her parents disapprove us. Her mom wants a rich family, dad wants a Christian boyfriend. I was neither.

Now, as far as I want the storyline to go like the Greatest Showman where she would run away with me and I would build my career up to show it back to her parents, we decided to be mature adults instead of Romeo and Juliet.

We were rational and talk it through. Explored possibilities and solutions. Discussions. Plenty.

Eventually, we decided that it wouldn’t work out.

But we were still quite in love. So, we decided to do something unconventional. We decided to create a relationship bucket list, and a date that we would breakup – a year later.

The day we got together, was the day we set a date to breakup.

.

Now, I was still sad and bitter about it for a few weeks. But after a while – we both managed to put the “deadline” behind our back. We dated secretly from her parent, and we continued as if nothing happened.

Here’s the funny thing about relationship. After that initial “honeymoon period” – life catches on a bit more. We had less time for each other, sometimes little things trigger one another.

But what was most interesting was this single incident that changed my perception toward what a relationship is.

It was like any usual day, and I was a bit pissed off that she played Clash of Clan for a full day and didn’t reply my text.

We skyped and argued a little more this time round.

It got to a point where she asked “Why don’t we just break up right away?”

Great question, I thought. Technically, I was already on a “limited time” of relationship with her. But I chose to have this limited time together. I chose to stay. If we were to argue for such petty thing, what’s the point?

From that point onwards, I stopped attempting to fit her into an ideal “mould” of a girlfriend in our relationship. From simple things like “you need to reply me within x hours” to larger thing like “you got to build on a sustinable career in future”.

And that’s when everything shifted.

We stopped arguing, we started appreciating.

We stopped looking at what’s missing, but what’s there.

We started loving each other again. Even more than before.

The next few months, it was as if it was back into the honeymoon period.

Do I still get triggered at times? Yes. Does she still gets mad at me sometimes? Yes. But most of them lasted only seconds if not minutes – when we remind ourselves that we chose to be together, in this limited amount of time.

Because essentially, I think love and relationship is not really about what we can gain from our partner – but about what we can give to our partner, and how we just enjoy being in each other’s presence.

It’s interesting how a single shift of perspective can have such a profound change in our relationship.

.

One day, during our date, I realized something was very off that day. I knew something wasn’t quite right with her – I brought it up, she said it was nothing, but I knew it wasn’t nothing. I guess I was afraid to bring it up again.

We finished our date, she sat down and spoke to me.

She felt guilty. She felt that she was cheating my feelings – by having this expiry date. She couldn’t bear having me still treating her so nicely during our every dates anymore.

I guess I knew it too. We both knew it. It just wasn’t the same. But we both ignored those little things as we were both not willing to bring it up.

But she was courageous enough to bring it up that day.

“Let’s end it here.” she said.

But being a persistent guy as I always had been, I asked for one day.

Just one more date.

One full day.

This time round, we dated proudly. Her parents knew. They gave us one day together.

So, our limited time went from 8 months to go, to just one more day.

.

On this public holiday again, we went back to Genting, the place where we started our relationship.

I brought her flower again – this time round, a fresh, unwilted rose – and we went back to the same spot.

We did a replay. I asked for her to be my girlfriend again – just this time round there was only 10 hours left.

We celebrated our future birthdays by blowing bubbles off the moutain, future valentine day by sitting at a bench munching on chocolate and our future anniversary by watching a video compilation of our pictures together that I spent a while to edit.

We were both impressed. We didn’t shed a single tear during the day unlike the last time round where we hugged and cry together for very long. I guess we had cried enough on the day we said we would breakup.

We reminisce the memories on the day we got together/said to breakup, where I joked to her as we cry on the bench near the casino – that “these people from casino must be thinking us two young kids had gambled away all our house that we could only sit here and cry”.

Since I could no longer bring her to prom. We had our own mini-prom that night.

For the first time ever, I brought her to a decent fine dining restaurant, bought her the meal (we had always splitted bill since she was technically richer) – and treated her like a princess.

Then it was the end.

We sat in my car near a park, and I read her a speech.

A speech about how she taught me what love is and how she brought up the best in me. A speech about how she should never feel guilty about our relationship as I rather have had it than not have had it.

By the time the speech finished, all the tissues in my car were also finished. We got a mountain of tissues with tears.

We kissed for the last time, and we bid farewell.

.

But I guess what I wanted to share most was that single realization where I could end the relationship at any time – was a game changer for me.

And if we were to zoom out, I think a “limited time” applies not only to my relationship but to every relationship too.

Your partner will die. You will die. I will die.

Instead of spending those time being unhappy about how our partner didn’t fit our need, maybe we could consider thinking about how we can give more, and just soak ourselves in the presence of our partner instead.

True love gives.

And when both parties just focus on giving, wouldn’t that make our relationships together way meaningful?

.

So, for those of you who can be in a relationship where you both are able to be with one another happily. Fuck you guys. You guys are very lucky.

Love is a beautiful thing.

Treasure your relationship.