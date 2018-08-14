Lim Guan Eng: Monies in GST trust account reported as RM1.486b instead of RM148.6m due to decimal point mistake

There are lesser funds available in Malaysia’s Refund Trust Account than previously thought.

Advertisement

The Refund Trust Account is a trust account for GST refunds that are supposed to be refunded to business establishments in Malaysia — companies are allowed to re-claim credit for taxes paid on purchases prior to the filling of input tax documents.

Officer “displaced a decimal point”

According to Channel NewsAsia, Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said at the House of Representatives on Monday, August 13, that instead of RM1.486 billion (~S$0.498 billion) in the Refund Trust Account as announced last week, the amount left was actually about RM148.6 million (~S$49.9 million).

After apologising to the house and the speaker, he explained that the mistake was due to an “unintentional mistake by an officer in [his] office who displaced a decimal point”.

Shortfall larger than previously thought

Previously, on August 8, Lim said the government owes businesses in Malaysia RM19.4 billion (~S$6.5 billion) in the GST refunds — with some being owed for more than two years, according to Malay Mail.

Yesterday’s admission to the mistake means there are now lower available funds than previously thought:

“The actual amount of shortfall in the fund for unpaid GST input tax is RM19.248 billion (~S$6.5 billion), and not RM17.911 billion (~S$6 billion) which I had reported to the House last week.”

Advertisement

Better to be “transparent” than “hide such things”

Nevertheless, Lim also said it is better for the current government to be “transparent and honest with the House than to hide such things, as done by the previous government”.

He then accused the previous government under former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was also finance minister, of falsifying accounts and abusing the fund “to make payments for other purposes or to cover the deficit to show a surplus”.

In response, Najib said the previously announced RM17.9 billion (~S$6 billion) “missing” funds may have been spent by the Pakatan Harapan government to make up for fiscal shortfalls after abolishing the GST starting from June 1, according to Bernama.

Advertisement

Promised to pay GST refunds by next year

Lim also said last week that the failure to refund companies had affected the cash flow of businesses, who in turn passed on their GST costs to consumers, who were then forced to pay more.

The delay had also impacted the nation’s competitiveness.

However, he assured businesses the government would seek the necessary funds by next year to pay the GST refunds to the companies as it is a moral imperative, adding that the sum owed does not belong to the government.

He said that after giving back the GST refunds to the companies, it will “help in Malaysia’s economic growth”.

Advertisement

Top image via KiniTV