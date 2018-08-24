fbpx

Mahathir wants Jho Low’s jet from S’pore airport, but faces S$1.17 million parking fee

Grounded for now.

Sulaiman Daud | August 24, 2018 @ 12:26 pm

Singaporeans know how expensive parking fees can get after you leave your car in the car park for a long time.

Now imagine you left a luxury jet in Seletar Airport for 18 months.

You may have heard that the Malaysian government is looking for businessman Jho Low as part of their investigations into the 1MDB case.

SPF: SCMP report claiming S’pore never requested HK to arrest Jho Low untrue

Give it up

But while he eludes the Malaysian authorities, his fancy toys are being seized.

On Aug. 7, Low’s super-yacht, the US$250 million (S$343.2 million) Equanimity arrived back in Malaysia after being detained by the Indonesian authorities.

With that in the bag, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has turned his attention to Low’s luxury private jet.

The Bombardier Global 5000 jet was named by the US Department of Justice as one of the assets bought using Malaysia’s 1MDB money.

The jet has been parked in Singapore’s Seletar Airport for the past 18 months, and Mahathir wants it back.

At an event on Aug. 12, he said, regarding the jet:

“Yes, I think so. We have to bring it back.”

However, he might have to pay a hefty fee to do so.

O$P$

According to a report from the Star Online on Aug. 24, citing an unnamed source, Seletar Airport wants the RM3 million parking fee settled first.

Another RM500,000 would be charged for servicing the plane, which had been “left under the sun”, for a total of RM3.5 million (S$1.17 million).

According to the source, negotiations between on the parking fee have been held by Singapore and Malaysian authorities, as well as the airport operator.

Top image from Juergen Lehle via Wikimedia Commons.

