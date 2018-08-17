fbpx

Lady in Indonesia orders McChicken from McDonald’s, gets “bread” burger instead

Technically vegetarian.

Sulaiman Daud | August 17, 2018 @ 01:35 pm

McDonald’s have been trying to introduce healthier options on their menu for years.

Here are some examples.

Images from Mcdonald’s

A twitter user Spesdelune, might have discovered the culmination of that evolution.

Bread experience

Spesdelune ordered a McChicken with cheese, or as it is known there, a chicken burger with cheese.

The outlet at Malang, East Java, however, had a surprise for her.

Here is what she got.

Image from Twitter

In case you think the McChicken with cheese in Indonesia is just really different from Singapore.

Here’s what it looks like.

Image from McDonalds

Yikes.

Vegetarian

Here’s what her tweet reads.

Which translates roughly as:

“Praise God, I can try the new menu @McDonalds_ID, a burger stuffed with a burger bun.”

She clarified in another Tweet that she didn’t ask for a special “vegetarian” order.

Sad.

Top image from spesdelune’s Twitter page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

