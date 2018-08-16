fbpx

There are many brands of kuih piring. This is the one from your childhood in S’pore

Looked for it for years.

Mandy How | August 16, 2018 @ 01:56 pm

Today is a good day.

I found cute socks for 50 cents a pair, and the wafers that I have been searching high and low for ages, in a bakery that would otherwise have been entirely unremarkable.

And I almost didn’t buy it.

Why?

Because my friend told me not to be a stupid twat in less polite words, as I had previously been let down by another brand (repeatedly, not sure if dumb or optimistic).

Two things, however, made me hand over my hard-earned S$1.50 that I made from writing articles like these.

  1. The wafers were lighter in colour than usual.
  2. The product information slip was yellow, and not pink like the other packets I had bought.

So I ripped open the shiny plastic AND TADAH I HAD FOUND THE ONE.

And if you’re still here and wondering what’s so special about these wafers, these are the ones that they make it like they used to in the 90s (as opposed to the weirdly artificial ones that have invaded all other bakeries these days).

The same ones that, when I was six, my mother made me eat outside of our home so the crumbs wouldn’t litter the living room floors.

The same ones that, even as an asthmatic kid with a permanent cough, I was allowed to eat because it was deemed less “heaty” than fries or chocolates.

More information on its origins:

~wafer is edgier than you~

Here’s the address you can go to, because this article is not entirely pointless:

Minum Kopi, Blk 213 Bedok North Avenue 1, #01-145

Yay.

Top image by somebody who just ate a whole packet of wafers in one sitting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

S’pore Angst

