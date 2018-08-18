Kofi Annan passes away aged 80

Kofi Annan has died aged 80.

The passing of the former UN secretary-general who won the Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work was announced by his family and foundation on Saturday, Aug. 18.

His passing came after a short illness.

Won Nobel peace prize

The Ghanaian was the seventh secretary general of the UN between 1997 and 2006 and won the Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work.

He was the first black African to take up the role of the world’s top diplomat.

He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2001 for helping to revitalise the international body.

Statement

In a statement announcing his death, the Kofi Annan Foundation described him as a “global statesman and deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world”.

“Wherever there was suffering or need, he reached out and touched many people with his deep compassion and empathy. He selflessly placed others first, radiating genuine kindness, warmth and brilliance in all he did.”

He died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland with his wife, Nane, and three children Ama, Kojo and Nina, by his side.

Annan’s foundation issued a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday morning.

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness… pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ — Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) August 18, 2018

Kofi Annan described his greatest achievement as the Millennium Development Goals which – for the first time – set global targets on issues such as poverty and child mortality.