fbpx

Back
﻿

Kind Grab driver helps passenger to locate special needs sibling at no extra cost

A Grab driver in need is a great driver indeed. 

Zhangxin Zheng | August 18, 2018 @ 10:25 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

You’ve probably heard plenty of bad experiences coming from both Grab drivers and riders.

And although they might be told less often, there are heartwarming stories around, too:

S’pore Grab driver gets out of car & waits with female passenger at lift because it’s past 2am

Lost sibling has Down syndrome

Here’s another case of an exceptional Grab driver.

On August 15, a Facebook user known as Asraf Diamond shared about a kind-hearted driver who went out of his way to help his passenger.

Asraf’s brother had gotten lost on his way home from school, which led him to book a Grab ride in order to locate his sibling.

Speaking to Mothership, Asraf elaborated that his brother has Down syndrome, and their family had placed a tracker on him to ensure his safety.

However, as Asraf’s ride neared his brother’s location, he realised that the latter was actually moving away.

Asraf then described to us how the driver, whose name was Shaifudin, had extended his help after he overheard a conversation between Asraf and his mother.

Rejected the extra money

From the tracker, Asraf eventually figured that his brother was on bus 98. 

At this, Shaifudin suggested that Asraf alight at a stop further down from the bus’ route, so that he could board it and be reunited with his brother. 

At the end of the trip, Asraf tried to give Shaifudin an extra S$10, but the driver rejected it. 

According to Asraf, the whole incident last about an hour.

The ride, however, would usually take less than 10 minutes, as indicated by Google maps: 

To read the full post:

Top image from Facebook post

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Weird burning smell in northeast S'pore? Yup, it's a fire at Johor landfill.

You are not the only person smelling it.

February 21, 02:45 am

Cyclist rides 161km around S'pore's perimeter in 13 hours using foldable bike

Intense.

February 20, 10:11 pm

Angry resident in Kaki Bukit scolds foreign worker for resting at void deck

Is it because he's foreign?

February 20, 09:12 pm

All the leaked photos & info ahead of the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range

Will be launching in a few hours.

February 20, 08:48 pm

AVA concludes pest control firm didn’t mishandle python at Orchard Road

The handlers were acting in good faith to protect public safety.

February 20, 08:06 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close