Kind Grab driver helps passenger to locate special needs sibling at no extra cost

A Grab driver in need is a great driver indeed.
You’ve probably heard plenty of bad experiences coming from both Grab drivers and riders.
And although they might be told less often, there are heartwarming stories around, too:
Lost sibling has Down syndrome
Here’s another case of an exceptional Grab driver.
On August 15, a Facebook user known as Asraf Diamond shared about a kind-hearted driver who went out of his way to help his passenger.
Asraf’s brother had gotten lost on his way home from school, which led him to book a Grab ride in order to locate his sibling.
Speaking to Mothership, Asraf elaborated that his brother has Down syndrome, and their family had placed a tracker on him to ensure his safety.
However, as Asraf’s ride neared his brother’s location, he realised that the latter was actually moving away.
Asraf then described to us how the driver, whose name was Shaifudin, had extended his help after he overheard a conversation between Asraf and his mother.
Rejected the extra money
From the tracker, Asraf eventually figured that his brother was on bus 98.
At this, Shaifudin suggested that Asraf alight at a stop further down from the bus’ route, so that he could board it and be reunited with his brother.
At the end of the trip, Asraf tried to give Shaifudin an extra S$10, but the driver rejected it.
According to Asraf, the whole incident last about an hour.
The ride, however, would usually take less than 10 minutes, as indicated by Google maps:
