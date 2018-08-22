fbpx

Joseph Schooling qualifies first & Quah Zheng Wen fourth at Asian Games 100m Butterfly heats

We may see Singapore's first 2018 Asian Games gold medal tonight.

Jonathan Lim | August 22, 2018 @ 10:45 am

Upsurge

On the back of their 4x200m freestyle relay bronze medal win, national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen posted strong performances during the 100m butterfly heats on Aug. 22.

Schooling leads the pack now with a time of 52.31s.

Medal hopefuls

Schooling’s best result was his 2016 Olympic Gold-medal winning performance where he beat his childhood hero Michael Phelps with a time of 50.39s. He is also the 2014 Asian Games champion for this event. He swam 51.76s then.

A likely contender for Schooling’s spot on the podium is China’s Li Zhuhao. Li was the silver medalist at the 2014 Asian Games and while he finished fifth at the Rio Olympics, his time of 51.26s is no slouch.

As for Quah, should he repeat his 52.13s performance at the 2017 World Championships in Hungary, he should be able to edge out 2nd-best qualifier Kobori Yuki in the final swim later this evening. Kobori’s best performance was also at Hungary where he clocked in at 52.17s.

The finals for the 100m men’s butterfly event will be held this evening at 6.00pm. You can catch the action on Okto.

 

Images from Singapore Swimming Association Facebook page

