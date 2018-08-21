Who are Joseph Schooling up against at the 2018 Asian Games butterfly events?

Joseph Schooling became one of the most celebrated Singaporean athletes when he beat Michael Phelps and won Singapore’s first gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Schooling’s gold in the Olympics followed his successes at the 2014 Asian Games, where he won a gold for the 100m butterfly, a silver for the 50m butterfly and a bronze for the 200m butterfly.

The next challenge for Schooling is the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where he joins 245 other athletes in representing Singapore. He told Today before leaving for the 2018 Asian Games that he wanted to do his best for the country and to “bring glory to Singapore”.

Schooling, who specialises in the butterfly, only ranked 17 in the 50m individual freestyle in the preliminaries today (Aug 21) and did not qualify for the finals.

On Wednesday (Aug 22), Schooling will compete in the 100m butterfly and the 4×100 freestyle relay. The events are followed by the 50m butterfly on Thursday and 4×100 medley relay on Friday. He decided not to compete in 200m butterfly this year to focus on shorter races.

Indonesia got me like 🤗🇲🇨 PC: Simone Castrovillari pic.twitter.com/yy2Wm9CWuv — Joseph Schooling (@joschooling) August 19, 2018

100m butterfly

Schooling will seek to defend his 100m butterfly title this Wednesday (Aug 22). He qualified for the preliminaries with the fastest time overall of 50.78 seconds. Schooling is also scheduled to compete in the men’s 4×100m freestyle relay between the 100m individual butterfly heats and finals.

Japan’s Nao Horomura posted the second fastest qualifying time in Schooling’s heat. Only 19 years old, Horomura began swimming at an young age. He qualified second in the 200m butterfly heats on Sunday (Aug 19) and went on to capture the silver medal at the finals. The young swimmer is one of the many new talents in Team Japan as the country readies itself for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Schooling’s other competitor in the heats is Indonesia’s Triady Fauzi Sidiq, who qualified for the preliminaries with the third fastest qualifying time in Schooling’s heat. Even though the 100m butterfly preliminaries will be Sidiq’s first time to compete in the 100m butterfly at the Asian Games, he had medalled in the event at the last three SEA Games.

Schooling is expected to reach the finals, where he will likely race against China’s Li Zhuhao and Zheng Xiaojing and Japan’s Yuki Kobori for the gold.

The Chinese swimmers are young. Li, 19, has won multiple medals in the 100m butterfly. He won gold at the 2016 Asian Swimming Championships, got a silver at the 2014 Asian Games and ranked 5th at the 2016 Olympic Games in the 100m butterfly. He also won gold at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games for the event.

Zheng, who is only 17, is fairly new to international competition. He placed third in the men’s 200m butterfly at the 2017 Chinese National Games. More recently, he clinched gold in the 100m butterfly at the 2018 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open.

Kobori specialises in freestyle and has never won a medal for the butterfly. He attempted 100m and 200m butterfly in the Asian Swimming Championships in 2013 and 2016, but the farthest he has reached was the semifinals.

50m butterfly

Schooling captured the silver medal in the 50m butterfly at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. He also won gold medals for the event at the 2017 and 2015 SEA Games. Like the 100m butterfly, Schooling qualified for the 50m butterfly with the fastest time of 22.93 seconds, 0.54 seconds faster than Japan’s Shunichi Nakao, who posted the second fastest qualifying time in the event.

The heats and the finals will take place on Thursday (Aug 23).

Nakao is another new face from the Japan team, with the 2018 Asian Games being his first Asian Games. Previously, he swam a 50m butterfly at the 2017 Universiade in 23.65 seconds, finishing sixth.

Schooling will also be competing against China’s Li Zhuhao, with whom he would have swum at the 100m butterfly on the previous day.

Another potential challenge comes from Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin, who posted a qualifying time of 23.82 seconds. He ranked fourth at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships, clocking a time of 23.83 seconds.

Comfortable lead

Purely from the qualifying times in both the 50m and 100m butterfly, Schooling maintains a comfortable lead. But the Singaporean swimmer’s main competitors are much younger, with the exception of Japan’s Shunichi Nakao. Still, Schooling is generally more experienced and has a better record of medalling at international competitions.

Schooling is one of 246 athletes Singapore has sent to compete in the Games. It is the largest delegation since the nation first participated in the Asian Games in 1951.

Competing in 22 sports, the athletes were chosen by the Singapore National Olympic Council from nominations submitted by each sport’s national association. Singapore has yet to have won any medals at the Games.

Top image by Singapore Sports Council.